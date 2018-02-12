The College of Saint Scholastica (CSS)
2024 The College of Saint Scholastica (CSS) Dorm Tours and Info
What percent of freshman live on campus?
According to our research, 83.0% of freshman live on campus at The College of Saint Scholastica (CSS)?
What type of housing does The College of Saint Scholastica (CSS) provide?
The below table outlines the different housing options available at The College of Saint Scholastica (CSS), and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.
|Available
|Percent living in Accommodation
|Co-ed Dorms
|true
|-
|Women's Dorms
|true
|-
|Men's Dorms
|true
|-
|Sorority Housing
|true
|-
|Fraternity Housing
|true
|-
|Single-student Apartments
|true
|-
|Married Student Apartments
|true
|-
|Special Houses for Disable Students
|true
|-
|Special Houses for International Students
|true
|-
|Cooperative Houses
|true
|-
|Other Housing Type
|true
|-
What are the dorms like at The College of Saint Scholastica (CSS)?
You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, The College of Saint Scholastica (CSS) dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of The College of Saint Scholastica (CSS), and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make The College of Saint Scholastica (CSS) feel like home!
- The College of St. Scholastica Burns Wellness Commons Dorm at The College of Saint Scholastica (CSS)
- Somers Residence Hall Dorm at The College of Saint Scholastica (CSS)
- Greyhound: Bus Stop Dorm at The College of Saint Scholastica (CSS)
- St Scholastica Saints Shop Dorm at The College of Saint Scholastica (CSS)
- Our Lady Queen of Peace Chapel and College Library Dorm at The College of Saint Scholastica (CSS)
- St Scholastica Theatre Dorm at The College of Saint Scholastica (CSS)
- The College of St. Scholastica Science Center Dorm at The College of Saint Scholastica (CSS)
- Saint Scholastica Science Building Dorm at The College of Saint Scholastica (CSS)
What are the dimensions of The College of Saint Scholastica (CSS) dorm rooms?
The The College of Saint Scholastica (CSS) dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of The College of Saint Scholastica (CSS) on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and The College of Saint Scholastica (CSS) likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.
