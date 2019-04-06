Sign Up
CUNY Brooklyn College

2024 Brooklyn Dorm Tours and Info

What percent of freshman live on campus?

According to our research, % of freshman live on campus at Brooklyn?

What type of housing does Brooklyn provide?

The below table outlines the different housing options available at Brooklyn, and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.

Available Percent living in Accommodation
Co-ed Dorms true -
Women's Dorms true -
Men's Dorms true -
Sorority Housing true -
Fraternity Housing true -
Single-student Apartments true -
Married Student Apartments true -
Special Houses for Disable Students true -
Special Houses for International Students true -
Cooperative Houses true -
Other Housing Type true -

What are the dorms like at CUNY Brooklyn College ?

You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, CUNY Brooklyn College dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of CUNY Brooklyn College , and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make CUNY Brooklyn College feel like home!

What are the dimensions of CUNY Brooklyn College dorm rooms?

The CUNY Brooklyn College dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of CUNY Brooklyn College on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and CUNY Brooklyn College likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.

The truth about the residence hall
Nerea Blanco Dorms
Part 1 of me discussing the Residence Hall @ Brooklyn College. Pros and cons.
Living in an nyc apartment
Nerea Blanco Dorms
I talk about living in an apartment in NYC vs. living in the dorms.
Apartment tour
Nerea Blanco Dorms
Like most students, I live in an apartment off-campus. After living in the dorms for a year, I decided this was the right choice for me. It costs less than living in the residence hall so I save money, and I get so much more space and freedom. This is not a college-owned apartment, it is my own that I found with a realtor. I just wanted to give an example of what a New York City apartment may be like for those who have never seen one. Not all look the same, but I would say based on the ones I have seen (especially the ones close to campus) that this is on average a good example.
Commuting
Nerea Blanco Dorms
Quick chat for those wishing to move to NYC for college for those who already live here and are planning to commute to campus.
The truth about the residence hall part 2
Nerea Blanco Dorms
Part 2 of me discussing the Residence Hall @ Brooklyn College. Pros and cons.

