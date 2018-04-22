Syracuse University (SU)
2024 Syracuse University (SU) Dorm Tours and Info
What percent of freshman live on campus?
According to our research, 99.0% of freshman live on campus at Syracuse University (SU)?
What type of housing does Syracuse University (SU) provide?
The below table outlines the different housing options available at Syracuse University (SU), and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.
|Available
|Percent living in Accommodation
|Co-ed Dorms
|true
|72.0
|Women's Dorms
|true
|-
|Men's Dorms
|true
|-
|Sorority Housing
|true
|1.0
|Fraternity Housing
|true
|1.0
|Single-student Apartments
|true
|25.0
|Married Student Apartments
|true
|-
|Special Houses for Disable Students
|true
|1.0
|Special Houses for International Students
|true
|-
|Cooperative Houses
|true
|-
|Other Housing Type
|true
|-
What are the dorms like at Syracuse University (SU)?
You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, Syracuse University (SU) dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of Syracuse University (SU), and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make Syracuse University (SU) feel like home!
- Marshall St Dorm at Syracuse University (SU)
- Carnegie Library Dorm at Syracuse University (SU)
- Booth Hall Dorm at Syracuse University (SU)
- Quad 2 Dorm at Syracuse University (SU)
- Starbucks Dorm at Syracuse University (SU)
- H.B. Crouse Hall Dorm at Syracuse University (SU)
- Quad 1 Dorm at Syracuse University (SU)
- Syracuse University Libraries Dorm at Syracuse University (SU)
- Syracuse University Hall of Languages Dorm at Syracuse University (SU)
- Brewster Hall Dorm at Syracuse University (SU)
- Syracuse University Bookstore Dorm at Syracuse University (SU)
- University Pl Dorm at Syracuse University (SU)
- Syracuse Stage Dorm at Syracuse University (SU)
- Schine Student Center - Syracuse University Dorm at Syracuse University (SU)
- S.I. Newhouse School Of Public Communications Dorm at Syracuse University (SU)
- Quad 3 Dorm at Syracuse University (SU)
- Life Sciences Complex Dorm at Syracuse University (SU)
- Pages Cafe Dorm at Syracuse University (SU)
- Syracuse University Dorm at Syracuse University (SU)
- Crouse-Hinds Hall Dorm at Syracuse University (SU)
- Shaffer Hall Dorm at Syracuse University (SU)
What are the dimensions of Syracuse University (SU) dorm rooms?
The Syracuse University (SU) dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of Syracuse University (SU) on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and Syracuse University (SU) likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.
Check out these related virtual tours:
- Check out these related dorm tours George Washington University (GWU)
- Check out these related dorm tours CUNY Brooklyn College
- Check out these related dorm tours Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT)
- Check out these related dorm tours SUNY at Albany
- Check out these related dorm tours SUNY at Binghamton