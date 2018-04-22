Sign Up
Syracuse University (SU)

2024 Syracuse University (SU) Dorm Tours and Info

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

What percent of freshman live on campus?

According to our research, 99.0% of freshman live on campus at Syracuse University (SU)?

What type of housing does Syracuse University (SU) provide?

The below table outlines the different housing options available at Syracuse University (SU), and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.

Available Percent living in Accommodation
Co-ed Dorms true 72.0
Women's Dorms true -
Men's Dorms true -
Sorority Housing true 1.0
Fraternity Housing true 1.0
Single-student Apartments true 25.0
Married Student Apartments true -
Special Houses for Disable Students true 1.0
Special Houses for International Students true -
Cooperative Houses true -
Other Housing Type true -

What are the dorms like at Syracuse University (SU)?

You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, Syracuse University (SU) dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of Syracuse University (SU), and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make Syracuse University (SU) feel like home!

What are the dimensions of Syracuse University (SU) dorm rooms?

The Syracuse University (SU) dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of Syracuse University (SU) on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and Syracuse University (SU) likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.

All Dorms Reviews

03:08
A peak inside an open double dorm room
Dorms
This is a look inside my open double dorm room. I decided not to pick my own roommate and instead get assigned a random roommate and it was such a good decision because I got a super awesome roommate. Flint hall also has individual bathrooms, one of the only halls to have bathrooms of its kind, and they definitely ensure privacy!
00:47
Dorm decoration tips from an su student!
Dorms
Moving out of your room at home and into a dorm can be a nerve-wracking event. As a cross-country transplant, I know what it's like to pack up your life and decide what things are really important. Choosing what items you want to ship, what items you want to leave, and what items you want to buy when you arrive is an incredibly important process, and making those choices early can save you stress and money later on.
00:43
Monday morning thoughts about syracuse weather!
Dorms
As someone from the west coast, hearing about SU as an impenetrable Arctic tundra was pretty intimidating. It's true that Syracuse has one of the snowiest campuses in the United States, but as long as you're prepared with quality cold-weather gear, adjusting to the weather is easier than you would think!
00:24
A quick stop at the bbb gym and rec center!
Dorms
Work is underway to transform Archbold Gymnasium, the central gym on campus, into a state-of-the-art health, wellness, and recreation center, but that won't be complete until Fall 2019. Until then, there are several other locations for SU students to workout, including several gyms located within freshman residence halls.
01:07
A tour of my freshman dorm room!
Dorms
Welcome to my home away from home! My favorite thing about freshman housing at SU is the offering of split doubles, a room shared by tour roommates with a dividing wall down the center. This added privacy is a huge plus, especially if it's your first time living with a roommate.
00:25
Bbb gym!
Dorms
The BBB gym is attached to the residence hall so you don't have to go outside in the brutal winters to get to the work out facility. Other gyms on campus include the Women's Building, Archibald, Marshall Square mall gym, Ernie etc. To get inside the gyms you nee dot bring your student ID and other swipe in or sign in by hand before entering the facility!
01:52
Q+a with eliot in my dorm room!
Dorms
After a photoshoot, I ask my friend Eliot about his Syracuse experience. He is a student of the school of Transmedia from Baltimore.
00:29
An introduction to freshman housing at syracuse university
Dorms
This is a quick overview of SU Residence Halls. All dorms have their own 'pros' and 'cons', but they have several key features in common. My next few videos will be highlighting my dorm specifically, but more information about rooms, room types, and residence halls can be found here: http://housingmealplans.syr.edu/residential-facilities/
01:10
Q+a with my ra, lianza!
Dorms
Lianza, the Resident Advisor on my floor of my residence hall, talks about her experience as a student from the Philippines. She has been a fabulous RA over my first year at Syracuse, and I'm so glad I got to talk to her about her experience.

Syracuse University (SU) Brewster Hall

Syracuse University (SU) Crouse-Hinds Hall

Syracuse University (SU) Flint Hall

