SUNY at Binghamton

2024 Binghamton University Dorm Tours and Info

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

What percent of freshman live on campus?

According to our research, 99.0% of freshman live on campus at Binghamton University?

What type of housing does Binghamton University provide?

The below table outlines the different housing options available at Binghamton University, and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.

Available Percent living in Accommodation
Co-ed Dorms true 75.0
Women's Dorms true -
Men's Dorms true -
Sorority Housing true -
Fraternity Housing true -
Single-student Apartments true 14.0
Married Student Apartments true 1.0
Special Houses for Disable Students true 2.0
Special Houses for International Students true -
Cooperative Houses true -
Other Housing Type true 8.0

What are the dorms like at SUNY at Binghamton ?

You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, SUNY at Binghamton dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of SUNY at Binghamton , and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make SUNY at Binghamton feel like home!

What are the dimensions of SUNY at Binghamton dorm rooms?

The SUNY at Binghamton dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of SUNY at Binghamton on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and SUNY at Binghamton likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.

All Dorms Reviews

03:19
Binghamton newing dorm tour!!!!
Rene Vorilas Dorms
We live in endicott which is a building in Newing on campus and this is our awesome Double!!! We talk about dorming essentials and things you definitely need!
05:40
Brittaney shows you her room!
Dorms
Welcome to Dickinson community! I live in Johnson Hall, which is one of the four buildings in this community. Dickinson is comprised of "flats", which are essentially suites, but without technical common rooms. Each flat has two bathrooms, and either four single rooms, or one single and two double rooms. Dickinson is the largest, and newest community on campus. All freshmen are required to live on campus for their first year.
00:12
Welcome
Lorenzo Davies Dorms
I am sophomore who is majoring in English and minoring in education. I like to hang out with my friends and play soccer, which I used to play in college. I look forward to showing you around Binghamton.
13:31
Housing options at binghamton university!!!! the tea!
Rene Vorilas Dorms
We tell you the truth about where the best place to dorm is - and the worst. Find out why we hate College in the Woods...
00:43
Study lounges on every floor
Rene Vorilas Dorms
See what a basic study lounge looks like at Binghamton, where you will find them, and more...
01:12
Katie!
Dorms
Meet Katie! She's a sophomore and an electrical engineering major from Long Island. When she's not drowning in physics homework, you can find her cooking vegan mac and cheese in her rice cooker that she keeps hidden during fire inspections. As a student who completely switched majors, and thus schools within the university (from Harpur College of Arts & Sciences to Watson School of Engineering), she has been able to adapt well due to the help from academic advising and tutoring resources on campus!
01:00
Ra jack's single in newing - how to be an ra
Rene Vorilas Dorms
See what a single looks like at Binghamton, and learn how RA Jack became an RA
00:59
Hinman dorm
Lorenzo Davies Dorms
Hinman is the oldest dorming on campus. Hinman is a cheaper option and has a cozy homey feel. Hinman is a suite style setup, with 3 rooms and a shared common area
02:07
Triple tour and forced triples
Rene Vorilas Dorms
Angelica was placed in a forced triple and explains how she moved out, and gives us a tour of her now regular triple in Newing!
01:24
It's been real!
Dorms
Well, it's the end! I hope that each video provided some insight into this big, amazing campus that I call home. When choosing your school, be sure to consider what you're looking for beyond aspects like majors, such as social aspects and environmental aspects, because while academics are certainly important, it's vital to consider if you'd be able to make the college you'll be at for the next four years a HOME, and that encompasses more than just the academic climate!
SHOW MORE

