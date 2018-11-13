SUNY at Binghamton
2024 Binghamton University Dorm Tours and Info
What percent of freshman live on campus?
According to our research, 99.0% of freshman live on campus at Binghamton University?
What type of housing does Binghamton University provide?
The below table outlines the different housing options available at Binghamton University, and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.
|Available
|Percent living in Accommodation
|Co-ed Dorms
|true
|75.0
|Women's Dorms
|true
|-
|Men's Dorms
|true
|-
|Sorority Housing
|true
|-
|Fraternity Housing
|true
|-
|Single-student Apartments
|true
|14.0
|Married Student Apartments
|true
|1.0
|Special Houses for Disable Students
|true
|2.0
|Special Houses for International Students
|true
|-
|Cooperative Houses
|true
|-
|Other Housing Type
|true
|8.0
What are the dorms like at SUNY at Binghamton ?
You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, SUNY at Binghamton dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of SUNY at Binghamton , and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make SUNY at Binghamton feel like home!
- University Union Dorm at SUNY at Binghamton
- Digman Residence Hall Dorm at SUNY at Binghamton
- Cost Cutters Dorm at SUNY at Binghamton
- Binghamton University Dorm at SUNY at Binghamton
- Glenn G. Bartle Library Dorm at SUNY at Binghamton
- Hinman College Dorm at SUNY at Binghamton
- West Gym Dorm at SUNY at Binghamton
- Dickinson Community Dorm at SUNY at Binghamton
- Binghamton University Lecture Hall Dorm at SUNY at Binghamton
- Anderson Fine Arts Building Dorm at SUNY at Binghamton
- College In The Woods Dorm at SUNY at Binghamton
- Science Library Dorm at SUNY at Binghamton
- Greenhouse Dorm at SUNY at Binghamton
- East Gym Dorm at SUNY at Binghamton
- Chenango River Walk Dorm at SUNY at Binghamton
- Binghamton University Nature Preserve Dorm at SUNY at Binghamton
What are the dimensions of SUNY at Binghamton dorm rooms?
The SUNY at Binghamton dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of SUNY at Binghamton on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and SUNY at Binghamton likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.
Check out these related virtual tours:
- Check out these related dorm tours George Washington University (GWU)
- Check out these related dorm tours CUNY Bernard M Baruch College
- Check out these related dorm tours CUNY Brooklyn College
- Check out these related dorm tours Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT)
- Check out these related dorm tours SUNY at Albany