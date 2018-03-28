Sign Up
George Washington University (GWU)

2024 GW Dorm Tours and Info

What percent of freshman live on campus?

According to our research, 98.0% of freshman live on campus at GW?

What type of housing does GW provide?

The below table outlines the different housing options available at GW, and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.

Available Percent living in Accommodation
Co-ed Dorms true 88.0
Women's Dorms true 1.0
Men's Dorms true -
Sorority Housing true 3.0
Fraternity Housing true 3.0
Single-student Apartments true 5.0
Married Student Apartments true -
Special Houses for Disable Students true -
Special Houses for International Students true -
Cooperative Houses true -
Other Housing Type true -

What are the dorms like at George Washington University (GWU)?

You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, George Washington University (GWU) dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of George Washington University (GWU), and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make George Washington University (GWU) feel like home!

What are the dimensions of George Washington University (GWU) dorm rooms?

The George Washington University (GWU) dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of George Washington University (GWU) on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and George Washington University (GWU) likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.

All Dorms Reviews

01:44
Dorms throughout college
Linh McCool Dorms
Learn about how dorms change throughout the years!
04:31
Housing options/ rates
Linh McCool Dorms
Explore the housing options and rates at the living.gwu.edu link!
01:02
Erin gives you a tour of her off-campus housing!
Dorms
Erin gives you a tour of her Off-Campus Housing. In this off-campus housing, you can see how much more space there is then that of an on-campus dorm. Off-campus housing is a lot cheaper than living in GW's dorm options so a pro tip is to get off campus as soon as possible.
00:30
Erin takes you through sorority row
Dorms
Erin takes you through Sorority Row and explains greek life at GWU.
00:51
More pastries in the student housing quad!
Dorms
There are always events help on the greens around campus. Today it was pastries from Panera but who knows what it'll be next time?
01:31
Skye interviews his friend jag!
Dorms
Jag explains his experience at GW!
02:02
Skye shows off his dorm!
Dorms
The dorms in west hall are special to have as a freshman because they are suite style, the whole floor shares a kitchen and washer also having their own living room.
12:01
How to survive in any college dorm (drama roommates & more)
imuRgency . Dorms
how you can survive in any dorm!
02:14
Skye shows you around west hall
Dorms
West Hall is one of the newest freshman dorms on campus. It is located on the Mount Vernon Campus and has the only true cafeteria at GW, the building contains everything you would need on the Vern.
01:19
Dorm room essentials
Linh McCool Dorms
Here are some dorm room essentials for y’all!
George Washington University (GWU)

01:02
Erin gives you a tour of her off-campus housing!
Dorms
Erin gives you a tour of her Off-Campus Housing. In this off-campus housing, you can see how much more space there is then that of an on-campus dorm. Off-campus housing is a lot cheaper than living in GW's dorm options so a pro tip is to get off campus as soon as possible.

George Washington University (GWU) 2223 H St NW

01:44
Dorms throughout college
Linh McCool Dorms
Learn about how dorms change throughout the years!
01:19
Dorm room essentials
Linh McCool Dorms
Here are some dorm room essentials for y’all!
02:41
My dorm room
Linh McCool Dorms
See my freshman dorm and all of the amenities GW provides

George Washington University (GWU) Mount Vernon Campus at the George Washington University

02:30
Sophia takes you through mount vernon campus!
Dorms
Take a walk through Vernon Campus, just a 15-minute bus ride from the main campus.

George Washington University (GWU) South Yard

00:51
More pastries in the student housing quad!
Dorms
There are always events help on the greens around campus. Today it was pastries from Panera but who knows what it'll be next time?
