George Washington University (GWU)
2024 GW Dorm Tours and Info
What percent of freshman live on campus?
According to our research, 98.0% of freshman live on campus at GW?
What type of housing does GW provide?
The below table outlines the different housing options available at GW, and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.
|Available
|Percent living in Accommodation
|Co-ed Dorms
|true
|88.0
|Women's Dorms
|true
|1.0
|Men's Dorms
|true
|-
|Sorority Housing
|true
|3.0
|Fraternity Housing
|true
|3.0
|Single-student Apartments
|true
|5.0
|Married Student Apartments
|true
|-
|Special Houses for Disable Students
|true
|-
|Special Houses for International Students
|true
|-
|Cooperative Houses
|true
|-
|Other Housing Type
|true
|-
What are the dorms like at George Washington University (GWU)?
You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, George Washington University (GWU) dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of George Washington University (GWU), and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make George Washington University (GWU) feel like home!
- George Washington University Mount Vernon Athletic Fields - Lacrosse and Soccer Field Dorm at George Washington University (GWU)
- Crepeaway Dorm at George Washington University (GWU)
- Charles E. Smith Center Dorm at George Washington University (GWU)
- District House Dorm at George Washington University (GWU)
- Elliott School of International Affairs Dorm at George Washington University (GWU)
- South Yard Dorm at George Washington University (GWU)
- 1900 F St NW Dorm at George Washington University (GWU)
- Lerner Health and Wellness Center Dorm at George Washington University (GWU)
- University Yard Dorm at George Washington University (GWU)
- Norma Lee and Morton Funger Hall Dorm at George Washington University (GWU)
- 2223 H St NW Dorm at George Washington University (GWU)
- Ultrabar Dorm at George Washington University (GWU)
- Thurston Hall Dorm at George Washington University (GWU)
- Beefsteak Dorm at George Washington University (GWU)
- Kogan Plaza Dorm at George Washington University (GWU)
- West Hall Dorm at George Washington University (GWU)
- The George Washington University Dorm at George Washington University (GWU)
- The George Washington University School of Engineering and Applied Science Dorm at George Washington University (GWU)
- Mount Vernon Campus at the George Washington University Dorm at George Washington University (GWU)
- Cloyd Heck Marvin Center Dorm at George Washington University (GWU)
- Monroe Court Dorm at George Washington University (GWU)
- Townhouse Row Dorm at George Washington University (GWU)
- Linguistic Society of America Dorm at George Washington University (GWU)
- Gelman Library Dorm at George Washington University (GWU)
- Smithsonian Institution Offices Dorm at George Washington University (GWU)
What are the dimensions of George Washington University (GWU) dorm rooms?
The George Washington University (GWU) dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of George Washington University (GWU) on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and George Washington University (GWU) likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.
