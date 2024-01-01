Meet Rakiye and get ready to join her has she takes you around Lehman! Lehman College Music Bldg.
Rakiye Talks about No Housing on Campus Lehman College Music Bldg.
Quick Tour of BronxNet Studio Bronxnet Community Television at Lehman College
Rakiye Shows You around the Lehman Art Gallery! Lehman College Art Gallery
Lehman Cafeterias (featuring color commentary from Giselle) The Carman Cafe
Student Interview with Giselle! Lehman College Art Gallery
Rakiye Tells You More about Classes at Lehman and Student_Professor Relationships Bronxnet Community Television at Lehman College
How to Feel Like a Part of Lehman Despite No Dorms CUNY Lehman College
A Few Things to Do in NYC! Lehman College
Sitting in on a SPA (Student Parent Association) meeting! Student Life Building
Let's Talk Some More About Film Classes Lehman College
English, English English! English Major, English Honors (EHP), English Awards. Let's Talk. Lehman College
Talking about Dorms Because We Don't Have Dorms Lehman College Art Gallery
Lehman Sports Culture CUNY Lehman College
Rakiye Tries to Find Her Way through the Tunnels (and gets lost a lot) CUNY Lehman College
A Quick Pass through the Sonic Pass Blue The Carman Cafe
Let's Go to the Quad! (featuring the Spring Carnival) Lehman Center for the Performing Arts
The Quad on an Average Day Lehman Center for the Performing Arts
Rakiye Shows You around the Leonard Lief Library Leonard Lief Library
Final Words of Advice from Rakiye The Wise CUNY Lehman College