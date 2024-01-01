CUNY Lehman College

Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

CUNY Lehman College

Bronx, NY

You Are Watching

A day in the Life with R


Choose a Tour:
A day in the Life with R

ON THIS TOUR

Meet Rakiye and get ready to join her has she takes you around Lehman! Lehman College Music Bldg.

Rakiye Talks about No Housing on Campus Lehman College Music Bldg.

Quick Tour of BronxNet Studio Bronxnet Community Television at Lehman College

Rakiye Shows You around the Lehman Art Gallery! Lehman College Art Gallery

Lehman Cafeterias (featuring color commentary from Giselle) The Carman Cafe

Student Interview with Giselle! Lehman College Art Gallery

Rakiye Tells You More about Classes at Lehman and Student_Professor Relationships Bronxnet Community Television at Lehman College

How to Feel Like a Part of Lehman Despite No Dorms CUNY Lehman College

A Few Things to Do in NYC! Lehman College

Sitting in on a SPA (Student Parent Association) meeting! Student Life Building

Let's Talk Some More About Film Classes Lehman College

English, English English! English Major, English Honors (EHP), English Awards. Let's Talk. Lehman College

Talking about Dorms Because We Don't Have Dorms Lehman College Art Gallery

Lehman Sports Culture CUNY Lehman College

Rakiye Tries to Find Her Way through the Tunnels (and gets lost a lot) CUNY Lehman College

A Quick Pass through the Sonic Pass Blue The Carman Cafe

Let's Go to the Quad! (featuring the Spring Carnival) Lehman Center for the Performing Arts

The Quad on an Average Day Lehman Center for the Performing Arts

Rakiye Shows You around the Leonard Lief Library Leonard Lief Library

Final Words of Advice from Rakiye The Wise CUNY Lehman College

You Might Also Be Interested In...

©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved