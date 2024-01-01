Sign Up
Lehigh University

Bethlehem, PA

ON THIS TOUR

Meet Melissa & Sarah! And get ready to experience Lehigh through their eyes Lehigh University

Melissa and Sarah show you around Alumni Memorial Hall Lehigh University

Melissa and Vinny walk to Linderman Library Lehigh University

A whispering tour of the Linderman Library book room! Lehigh University

Melissa and Vinny give you a tour of the Library Main Hall! Lehigh University

Melissa shows you around a typical Lehigh Classroom Lehigh University

Melissa shows you around a typical Lehigh Lecture room Lehigh University

Melissa gives you a tour of Lower Court Dining Hall Lehigh University

Walk through campus with Melissa and Sarah! Lehigh University

Take a tour of the Zoellner Arts Center Lehigh University

Check out a typical Lehigh Dorm Room! Lehigh University

Walk with Melissa after her Business Networking event Lehigh University

Melissa and Sarah talk about the Lehigh Party Culture, outside Packard Lab Lehigh University

Melissa and Sarah talk about the differences between College and High School Lehigh University

Hang out on the front lawn and hear about Dining Options, Study Options, And Clubs/Organization Lehigh University

Melissa and Sarah show you around Hawk Nest! Lehigh University

Learn about Philanthropy at Lehigh! Lehigh University

Veronica talk about the impact of the community on her college experience Lehigh University

Melissa takes you behind the scenes at the Lehigh Talent Show! Lehigh University

An honest review of Dining Options at Lehigh Lehigh University

Larri gives one piece of advice to Incoming Freshmen Lehigh University

What's the Lehigh Student Body like? Lehigh University

Meet Larri! And hear why she chose Lehigh Lehigh University

Hang out with Melissa and Evan on the Lawn! Lehigh University

Melissa and Sarah talk about Clubs and Organizations at Lehigh Lehigh University

Melissa and Sarah tell you about Libraries on Campus Lehigh University

Thuy tells you her Favorite and Least Favorite parts of Lehigh Lehigh University

Thuy breaks down the Academic Climate at Lehigh Lehigh University

Federico describes the Lehigh Student Body Lehigh University

What's your Favorite and Least Favorite part of Lehigh Lehigh University

Sam talks about the Bethlehem Community! (Surrounding Town) Lehigh University

Meet Veronica! And hear why she chose Lehigh Lehigh University

What's the best class you've taken at Lehigh? Lehigh University

Veronica describes the Bethlehem Community! (Surrounding Town) Lehigh University

Melissa talks about Dining Options and Meal Plans on Campus Lehigh University

Melissa talks about Lehigh student performances Lehigh University

Melissa and Sarah walk to Alumni Hall! Lehigh University

Melissa and Vinny show you around the Main Walkway! Lehigh University

Lehigh University A Day in the Life with Eliza

Lehigh University A Day in the Life with Anna at Lehigh University

00:29

Anna welcomes you to Lehigh!

02:04

Anna gives you the low-down on the Front Lawn

02:24

Anna takes you on her favorite walk through campus!

01:44

Anna shows you Linderman Library!

01:31

Anna takes you to the cafe in Linderman

00:14

A quick pano of the center of campus!

01:52

Anna takes you to Rathbone

01:14

Anna tells you how students really feel about Rathbone's food

01:23

Casey and Anna take you to the Goose - an important piece of Lehigh Culture!

01:02

Anna lets you know why The Goose is so special!

01:56

Rocky shares what it's like to be a business student

01:00

Anna takes you to Common Grounds to meet Stacy!

00:45

Hanna, from the Sunshine state, tells you about the weather at Lehigh!

01:52

Anna takes you through Packard and inside a typical classroom!

00:25

Anna gets lost in Fritz!

00:53

Jeffrey, a senior civil engineering major, talks about capstone

00:59

Anna runs into Maddy in campus square!

00:32

Zumba Time!

00:37

Checking In After Zumba!

01:03

Anna introduces you to the one button studio!

01:46

Karli explains what it's like to be an editor on the student newspaper

00:49

