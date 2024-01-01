welcome to georgetown! Georgetown University
dorm tour! Southwest Quadrangle
freshman dorm buildings Village C East
apartment tour with chris Village A
classes at georgetown university Southwest Quadrangle
ethics lecture (bonus!) Edward B. Bunn S.J. Intercultural Center
transportation in georgetown Georgetown University
sports at georgetown university Cooper Field
beauty shots of georgetown university's campus Georgetown University
eating out in adams morgan Adams Morgan
dining hall at georgetown university Leo J. O'Donovan Dining Hall
workload and schedule at georgetown Georgetown University
the gym at georgetown.mp4 Yates Field House
the positives and negatives of Georgetown University Regents Hall
college writing tips for georgetown Office of Undergraduate Admissions
ESCAPE- student organization at Georgetown University.mp4 Southwest Quadrangle
student life at georgetown Georgetown University
advice for freshman year self at georgetown university Regents Hall
why campusreel? Southwest Quadrangle