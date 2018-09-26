Sign Up
Ball State University (BSU)

2024 Ball State Dorm Tours and Info

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

What percent of freshman live on campus?

According to our research, 92.0% of freshman live on campus at Ball State?

What type of housing does Ball State provide?

The below table outlines the different housing options available at Ball State, and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.

Available Percent living in Accommodation
Co-ed Dorms true -
Women's Dorms true -
Men's Dorms true -
Sorority Housing true -
Fraternity Housing true -
Single-student Apartments true -
Married Student Apartments true -
Special Houses for Disable Students true -
Special Houses for International Students true -
Cooperative Houses true -
Other Housing Type true -

What are the dorms like at Ball State University (BSU)?

You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, Ball State University (BSU) dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of Ball State University (BSU), and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make Ball State University (BSU) feel like home!

What are the dimensions of Ball State University (BSU) dorm rooms?

The Ball State University (BSU) dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of Ball State University (BSU) on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and Ball State University (BSU) likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.

All Dorms Reviews

02:20
Dorm room tour
Mary Reams Dorms
Park Hall is a primarily upper-class dorm, but freshman can live in Park depending on how full the other dorms are. It is centrally located, and one of the biggest dorms on campus.
01:26
It's room tour time!
Dorms
Double rooms at Ball State are the standard. While many renovations are going on in housing complexes that have much newer amenities than my room, I wanted to show you it anyway, so that if you get placed somewhere else you will only be pleasantly surprised. Remember you are more than welcome to move the furniture and add your personal touches to make it feel like home to you.
04:17
My ball state dorm tour
Dorms
This is my dorm. Although the street view does not show the finished version, I stay in Johnson A: Botsford Swinford. Students that live in this dorm are Emerging Media Majors, and apart of the College of Communications and International Media Majors. It is one of the newer dorms and is open for the freshmen to stay.
04:09
Woodworth residents and dining hall
Dorms
This is my favorite place to get a meal on campus! They serve pasta, breakfast food, convenience store items, salad, sandwich bars, and so much more!
00:57
Housing bathrooms || woodworth
Dorms
Here I just talk a bit about how bathrooms are laid out at Ball State and what to expect with the different types. Sometimes this can be confusing when men and women live int he same complex so I wanted to clarify.

