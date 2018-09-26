Ball State University (BSU)
2024 Ball State Dorm Tours and Info
What percent of freshman live on campus?
According to our research, 92.0% of freshman live on campus at Ball State?
What type of housing does Ball State provide?
The below table outlines the different housing options available at Ball State, and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.
|Available
|Percent living in Accommodation
|Co-ed Dorms
|true
|-
|Women's Dorms
|true
|-
|Men's Dorms
|true
|-
|Sorority Housing
|true
|-
|Fraternity Housing
|true
|-
|Single-student Apartments
|true
|-
|Married Student Apartments
|true
|-
|Special Houses for Disable Students
|true
|-
|Special Houses for International Students
|true
|-
|Cooperative Houses
|true
|-
|Other Housing Type
|true
|-
What are the dorms like at Ball State University (BSU)?
You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, Ball State University (BSU) dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of Ball State University (BSU), and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make Ball State University (BSU) feel like home!
- David Letterman Communication and Media Building Dorm at Ball State University (BSU)
- Student Center Dorm at Ball State University (BSU)
- Bracken Library Dorm at Ball State University (BSU)
- David Owsley Museum of Art Dorm at Ball State University (BSU)
- Teachers College, Ball State University Dorm at Ball State University (BSU)
- The Oasis Campus Ministry Dorm at Ball State University (BSU)
- Elliott Hall Dorm at Ball State University (BSU)
- Noyer Complex Dorm at Ball State University (BSU)
- Rinard Orchid Greenhouse Dorm at Ball State University (BSU)
- Beneficence Dorm at Ball State University (BSU)
- Johnson Complex A Dorm at Ball State University (BSU)
- Ball State University Dorm at Ball State University (BSU)
- Arts Terrace Dorm at Ball State University (BSU)
- Park Hall Dorm at Ball State University (BSU)
- Ball State Student Center Dorm at Ball State University (BSU)
- Robert Bell Building Dorm at Ball State University (BSU)
- Sursa Hall, Ball State University Dorm at Ball State University (BSU)
- Ball State Student Recreation and Wellness Center Dorm at Ball State University (BSU)
- Shafer Tower Dorm at Ball State University (BSU)
- Applied Technology Building Dorm at Ball State University (BSU)
- Frog Baby Dorm at Ball State University (BSU)
What are the dimensions of Ball State University (BSU) dorm rooms?
The Ball State University (BSU) dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of Ball State University (BSU) on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and Ball State University (BSU) likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.
Check out these related virtual tours:
- Check out these related dorm tours DePaul University
- Check out these related dorm tours University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (UIUC)
- Check out these related dorm tours Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis (IUPUI)
- Check out these related dorm tours Central Michigan University (CMU)
- Check out these related dorm tours Michigan State University (MSU)