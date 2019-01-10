Sign Up
Michigan State University (MSU)

2024 MSU Dorm Tours and Info

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

What percent of freshman live on campus?

According to our research, 95.0% of freshman live on campus at MSU?

What type of housing does MSU provide?

The below table outlines the different housing options available at MSU, and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.

Available Percent living in Accommodation
Co-ed Dorms true -
Women's Dorms true -
Men's Dorms true -
Sorority Housing true -
Fraternity Housing true -
Single-student Apartments true -
Married Student Apartments true -
Special Houses for Disable Students true -
Special Houses for International Students true -
Cooperative Houses true -
Other Housing Type true -

What are the dorms like at Michigan State University (MSU)?

You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, Michigan State University (MSU) dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of Michigan State University (MSU), and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make Michigan State University (MSU) feel like home!

What are the dimensions of Michigan State University (MSU) dorm rooms?

The Michigan State University (MSU) dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of Michigan State University (MSU) on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and Michigan State University (MSU) likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.

All Dorms Reviews

07:55
North neighborhood | pros and cons
Alina Zhuravel Dorms
In this video, I talk about the possible pros and cons of living in North Neighborhood at Michigan State University. Subjects I cover include distance to classes, haunted dorms, living learning communities and the dining options.
08:51
East neighborhood | pros and cons
Alina Zhuravel Dorms
Thinking about living in East Neighborhood? Then, this is the video for you! I talk about all the pros and cons including living learning communities, cafeterias, bathrooms and distance from classes.
12:06
Brody neighborhood dorms | pros and cons
Alina Zhuravel Dorms
In this video, I talk about the possible pros and cons of living in a Brody Neighborhood dorm. I cover a variety of topics including learning learning communities, bathrooms, dining, distance to classed, etc. I lived in this neighborhood for almost two years and had an amazing experience.
03:03
Dorm room tour
Dorms
This is my dorm room! I live in a suite style which means you would have one roommate and share a bathroom with your two suite mates. Then there is also community style which means you just have your roommate and you share a large bathroom with your entire hall and that gets cleaned on the daily. When signing up for housing they will inform you on which dorms have which style.
01:03
Brody cafeteria
Dorms
Brody is the largest cafeteria on campus and by far the most popular. Which means it also has the most options of everything! It includes a Sparty's on the first floor as well so you could grab your combo if you are hungry but in a rush. It is surrounded by a few different dorms that complete the Brody neighborhood and most sophomores who stay on campus live there.
06:51
Dorm life
Meagan Laaksonen Dorms
This is a video that shows what my dorm room looks like. I also talk about what kinds of things you would need in a dorm room. I include a clip of some of my friends hanging out in my room playing a video game as well.
06:54
South neighborhood | pros and cons
Alina Zhuravel Dorms
Here's a video that tells you all the ins and outs of South Neighborhood at Michigan State University! I talk about the distance to classes, cafeterias, gym, living learning communities, etc. Fun fact: One of my favorite cafeterias is located in this neighborhood!
05:36
Brody neighborhood bailey hall dorm tour
Alina Zhuravel Dorms
In this video, I show you around my room on the third floor of Bailey Hall in Brody Neighborhood. There is an overview of the room, as well as more details like how I organized it. You can see what furniture came with the room, how you can add extra storage, a different way of lofting your bed, etc. This video will help you get a feel for the sizing, layout and natural lighting of the dorms in Bailey Hall.
02:45
How to find your roommate!
Dorms
I found my roommate freshmen year through Roomsync on Facebook! It was extremely helpful and was kind of like a dating website where it would give you suggestions on who you would mesh well with. It ended up working great for me and I would suggest this rather than going in blind.

