What percent of freshman live on campus?
According to our research, 95.0% of freshman live on campus at MSU?
What type of housing does MSU provide?
The below table outlines the different housing options available at MSU, and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.
|Available
|Percent living in Accommodation
|Co-ed Dorms
|true
|-
|Women's Dorms
|true
|-
|Men's Dorms
|true
|-
|Sorority Housing
|true
|-
|Fraternity Housing
|true
|-
|Single-student Apartments
|true
|-
|Married Student Apartments
|true
|-
|Special Houses for Disable Students
|true
|-
|Special Houses for International Students
|true
|-
|Cooperative Houses
|true
|-
|Other Housing Type
|true
|-
What are the dorms like at Michigan State University (MSU)?
You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, Michigan State University (MSU) dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of Michigan State University (MSU), and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make Michigan State University (MSU) feel like home!
- West Akers Hall Dorm at Michigan State University (MSU)
- 1855 Place Dorm at Michigan State University (MSU)
- Landon Hall Dorm at Michigan State University (MSU)
- Holden Hall Dorm at Michigan State University (MSU)
- Snyder Hall Dorm at Michigan State University (MSU)
- Bailey Hall Dorm at Michigan State University (MSU)
- Communication Arts and Sciences Building Dorm at Michigan State University (MSU)
What are the dimensions of Michigan State University (MSU) dorm rooms?
The Michigan State University (MSU) dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of Michigan State University (MSU) on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and Michigan State University (MSU) likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.
