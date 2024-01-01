What percent of freshman live on campus?

According to our research, 100.0% of freshman live on campus at Illinois?

What type of housing does Illinois provide?

The below table outlines the different housing options available at Illinois, and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.

Available Percent living in Accommodation Co-ed Dorms true 46.0 Women's Dorms true 6.0 Men's Dorms true 1.0 Sorority Housing true 8.0 Fraternity Housing true 17.0 Single-student Apartments true - Married Student Apartments true 6.0 Special Houses for Disable Students true 1.0 Special Houses for International Students true - Cooperative Houses true 1.0 Other Housing Type true 14.0

What are the dorms like at University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (UIUC)?

You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (UIUC) dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (UIUC), and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (UIUC) feel like home!

What are the dimensions of University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (UIUC) dorm rooms?

The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (UIUC) dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (UIUC) on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (UIUC) likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.

