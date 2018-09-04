Sign Up
Drake University Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How effective are Drake University virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. Drake University is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of Drake University virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the Drake University vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the Drake University campus by taking you around Des Moines. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a Drake University virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit Drake University in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of Drake University is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the Drake University people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting Drake University and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting Drake University in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at Drake University ?

For your convenience, below is a list of Drake University places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a Drake University virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring Drake University on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting Drake University in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the Drake University virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a Drake University virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a Drake University virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting Drake University in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour Drake University . Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience Drake University and Des Moines during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

00:13
Meet emily and get excited to tour drake university!
Campus
Hi Guys! My name is Emily, I'm from Huntington Woods, Michigan and I'm a sophomore BFA Musical Theatre here at Drake University. I am SO excited to take you through campus and show you all that Drake has to offer! Enjoy!
01:21
Helmick commons
Helmick Commons is a super fun place to hang out and meet up with friends! During the warmer seasons, you can find students promoting their on campus organizations, playing outdoor games (like corn hole or frisbee) or chilling in their hammocks. It is also super pretty in the winter and is a great space for a snowball fight building a snowman.
00:36
Amphitheater fun
Campus
The amphitheater is a fun place to hammock and hang out with friends. Sometimes on-campus organizations will use the space for concerts and other fun events!
00:53
Spike's convenience store (c-store).mp4
Food
The C-Store is the place to go for snacks, drinks, fresh and frozen groceries, and more that you can purchase with flex dollars, Bulldog Bucks, cash or credit cards. On the weekdays, it's open from 10:00AM - 1:00AM and on weekends, it's open from 1:00PM - 1:00AM. Its a great place to grab a late night snack when you're up late studying.
00:37
Reflection pond
Campus
The Reflection Pond is one of my favorite spots on campus! It's the perfect location to study, relax, hang out with friends and eat lunch!
01:10
Quad creek cafe
Food
Quad is a great place to grab food on the go. It's a food court style dining hall with a Mediterranean station, sub station, Chinese station, Mexican station, grill station, pizza station and a salad station. Quad is known for their chicken wraps and quesadillas! You can use your meal swipes here and with every swipe you get your main dish, two sides and a drink.
00:46
Olin hall
Academics
Renovations in 2010 created cutting-edge laboratory spaces with latest equipment and a glass atrium for student study. The four floors of Olin Hall house departments of Biology, Psychology, and Environmental Science, as well as classrooms, laboratories, the Pioneer Hi-Bred International Greenhouse and Environmental Instructional Facility.
00:28
Underground
Underground is a great place to go for a quick workout. It has cardio and weight training equipment available for use. Underground is located in the lower level of Olmsted.
00:36
Meredith hall
Campus
Meredith houses the Politics and International Relations, History, and World Languages and Cultures departments. It's pretty central to campus so you're never too far from any of the other buildings.
00:31
Relaxation room
Campus
The Relaxation Room is a place for students to relax and de-stress with activities such as reading, yoga or coloring. There's no studying allowed in there either, so it's a nice "school free" space. It is located in the lower level of Olmsted.
