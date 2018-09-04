How long do Drake University tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 55 tour videos for Drake University , so you can expect to spend between 165 to 275 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Drake University and stay informed on campus life.

Where do Drake University tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your Drake University tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Drake University in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Des Moines, IA so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Drake University , make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Des Moines weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Drake University website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do Drake University tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Drake University starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Drake University students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Des Moines if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Drake University admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at Drake University ?

Below is a list of every Drake University building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a Drake University tour?

All CampusReel tours for Drake University include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Drake University students!

What is city Des Moines, IA like?

Des Moines is listed as West North Central. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Drake University .

Who are the tour guides for Drake University on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at Drake University . Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of Drake University tours:

Drake University , like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Drake University is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Des Moines and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Drake University in person.

Check out these related virtual tours: