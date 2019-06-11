Sign Up
Coe College Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How effective are Coe College virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. Coe College is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of Coe College virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the Coe College vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the Coe College campus by taking you around Cedar Rapids. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a Coe College virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit Coe College in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of Coe College is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the Coe College people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting Coe College and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting Coe College in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at Coe College?

For your convenience, below is a list of Coe College places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a Coe College virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring Coe College on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting Coe College in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the Coe College virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a Coe College virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a Coe College virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting Coe College in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour Coe College. Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience Coe College and Cedar Rapids during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

Trending Now
01:11
Grady's fav spots coe college
Grady Rudsell Campus
Junior Coe student Grady shows a few of his favorite places across campus
00:49
Res hall how to
Grady Rudsell Dorms
Overview of Student Residential Halls on Coe's Campus
01:19
Learning commons
Grady Rudsell Academics
Grady shows the learning commons in the Coe College Library
01:16
Kohawk interview
Grady Rudsell Interview
Grady interviews other Kohawks about their favorite things about Coe
02:09
Cedar rapids tour
Grady Rudsell
Kohawks Grady and Hadley showcase a few things that they like to do in Cedar Rapids.
01:06
C3 intro
Grady Rudsell Academics
Grady showcases Coe College's Center for Creativity and Careers
02:04
Kohawk days of summer
Grady Rudsell
Grady takes you through his day and shows what a Kohawk does during the summer
01:27
Greek life
Grady Rudsell
Watch as Grady takes a look at what Greek Life is like at Coe College!
01:38
Move in tips
Grady Rudsell Dorms
Watch as Grady shows some helpful tricks and tips to make moving into your new dorm room easier!
01:38
High school vs college
Grady Rudsell Academics
Grady describes a few ways in which college can be different from high school and what to expect.
