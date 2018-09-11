Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

CAMPUSREEL

Wartburg College Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

How effective are Wartburg College virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. Wartburg College is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of Wartburg College virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the Wartburg College vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the Wartburg College campus by taking you around Waverly. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a Wartburg College virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit Wartburg College in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of Wartburg College is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the Wartburg College people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting Wartburg College and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting Wartburg College in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What are the downsides of a Wartburg College virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring Wartburg College on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting Wartburg College in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the Wartburg College virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a Wartburg College virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a Wartburg College virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting Wartburg College in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour Wartburg College. Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience Wartburg College and Waverly during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

Check out these related virtual tours:

Featured Video
Trending Content

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

Trending Now
02:09
Basics to bring to dorm
Dorms
What Juliana suggests to bring to college to keep your dorm buying under wrap.
02:58
Tour of vogel library
Academics
A quick look around Library of where books can be found
01:03
Hidden and spot gems
Campus
Find Spots on campus that are must-sees!
01:27
Dining hall - mensa
Food
Look around the areas of what students usually get a chance to eat with Juliana.
01:02
Typical night in dorm
Dorms
Average life with free time with Juliana and Amanda, her roommate.
03:39
Tour of luther hall
Academics
Take a tour of the main spots of Luther Hall.
01:24
End of the tour
Campus
End of the tour but hear till the end for more info.
01:04
Dining hall- the den
Food
Another place you can visit is the Den where Juliana highlights what can be found.
01:52
Typical classroom
Academics
Look at a typical classroom setting in Luther Hall.
00:56
Typical lab
Academics
Take a look at the typical lab that involves computers.
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved