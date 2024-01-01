Emerson College

Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

Emerson College

Boston, MA

You Are Watching

A Day in the Life with Ben at Emerson College


Choose a Tour:
A Day in the Life with Ben at Emerson College

ON THIS TOUR

Hello! and the like: In which Ben rambles about Emerson hoping you get excited Emerson College

Boylston St: In which Ben takes a walk down the main stretch of campus! Boylston Pl

Piano Row and Dorms: In which Ben shows off a messy/empty room Piano Row at Emerson College

The Dining Hall: In which Ben shows the boujee new DH Emerson Dining Center

A Classroom: In which Ben spins in circles to show off the room but probably just gives you vertigo Walker Building - Emerson College

Walker: In which Ben wanders around the 4th floor. Walker Building - Emerson College

Ansin: In which Ben compares an elevator to the Ministry of Magic! Ansin Building - Emerson College

Boston Common and Public Garden: In which Ben shows off the prettiest green space in Boston Boston Common

Tremont St: In which Ben deals with lots of noise while giving you a tour! Cutler Majestic Theatre

Avery St. and Paramount: In which Ben shows off the crown jewel of campus! Emerson College Equpiment Distribution Center

The Iwasaki Library: In which Ben does some extra recon! Emerson College Library

The Iwasaki Library: In which Ben sneakily gives you a peek of the chatty area! Emerson College Library

A Morning Coffee Run: In which Ben gets a caffeine fix and gives you a real talk Emerson College

Student Spotlight: In which Phoebe answers loaded questions in a busy coffee shop Emerson College

Student Spotlight: In which Reed is forced to walk and talk in the dark Emerson College

Student Spotlight: In which Owen tries to say way too much in way too little time Emerson College

Time to Fly: In which Ben is extra and says goodbye to you on an airplane Emerson College

You Might Also Be Interested In...

©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved