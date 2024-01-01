Hello! and the like: In which Ben rambles about Emerson hoping you get excited Emerson College

Boylston St: In which Ben takes a walk down the main stretch of campus! Boylston Pl

Piano Row and Dorms: In which Ben shows off a messy/empty room Piano Row at Emerson College

The Dining Hall: In which Ben shows the boujee new DH Emerson Dining Center

A Classroom: In which Ben spins in circles to show off the room but probably just gives you vertigo Walker Building - Emerson College

Walker: In which Ben wanders around the 4th floor. Walker Building - Emerson College

Ansin: In which Ben compares an elevator to the Ministry of Magic! Ansin Building - Emerson College

Boston Common and Public Garden: In which Ben shows off the prettiest green space in Boston Boston Common

Tremont St: In which Ben deals with lots of noise while giving you a tour! Cutler Majestic Theatre

Avery St. and Paramount: In which Ben shows off the crown jewel of campus! Emerson College Equpiment Distribution Center

The Iwasaki Library: In which Ben does some extra recon! Emerson College Library

The Iwasaki Library: In which Ben sneakily gives you a peek of the chatty area! Emerson College Library

A Morning Coffee Run: In which Ben gets a caffeine fix and gives you a real talk Emerson College

Student Spotlight: In which Phoebe answers loaded questions in a busy coffee shop Emerson College

Student Spotlight: In which Reed is forced to walk and talk in the dark Emerson College

Student Spotlight: In which Owen tries to say way too much in way too little time Emerson College

Time to Fly: In which Ben is extra and says goodbye to you on an airplane Emerson College