Emerson College Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More
When is the best time to visit Emerson College ?
Visiting Emerson College depends on a number of factors, including the season, your schedule, and a lot of uncontrollable variables. We recommend you visit Emerson College twice if you’re serious about enrolling – at least one visit should be when students are on campus and school is in session. Be sure to take note of the town of Boston as well. Remember that Boston is also catering to 3783 students, so think critically about whether the community would feel too big or too small for your personal liking.
Where do families stay when they visit Emerson College ?
The Emerson College admissions office likely has a list of accommodations they recommend. In addition to that list, consult the CampusReel VR feature to explore hotels nearby in Boston. For your convenience, below is a list of hotels to consider and that you can also preview in CampusReel VR.
- Courtyard by Marriott Boston Cambridge at Emerson College
- Holiday Inn Boston-Brookline at Emerson College
- Courtyard by Marriott Boston Brookline at Emerson College
- Courtyard by Marriott Boston Downtown at Emerson College
- The Westin Boston Waterfront at Emerson College
- Boston Park Plaza at Emerson College
- Boston Marriott Copley Place at Emerson College
- Hyatt Regency Boston at Emerson College
- Harborside Inn at Emerson College
- Boston Marriott Cambridge at Emerson College
- InterContinental Boston at Emerson College
- Omni Parker House at Emerson College
- HI Boston Hostel at Emerson College
- Aloft Boston Seaport District at Emerson College
- Royal Sonesta Boston at Emerson College
- Fairmont Copley Plaza, Boston at Emerson College
- Hilton Boston Logan Airport at Emerson College
- W Boston at Emerson College
- The Boxer at Emerson College
- Hampton Inn Boston/Cambridge at Emerson College
- DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Boston - Downtown at Emerson College
- Holiday Inn Express & Suites Boston - Cambridge at Emerson College
- The Godfrey Hotel Boston at Emerson College
- Sheraton Boston Hotel at Emerson College
- Residence Inn by Marriott Boston Cambridge at Emerson College
- The Langham, Boston at Emerson College
- Aloft at Emerson College
- Courtyard by Marriott Boston Downtown/North Station at Emerson College
- The College Club of Boston at Emerson College
- Residence Inn by Marriott Boston Harbor on Tudor Wharf at Emerson College
- YOTEL Boston at Emerson College
- Taj Boston at Emerson College
- Copley Square Hotel at Emerson College
- Club Quarters Hotel in Boston at Emerson College
- Hilton Boston Downtown/Faneuil Hall at Emerson College
- Boston Marriott Long Wharf at Emerson College
- Holiday Inn Express Boston at Emerson College
- Courtyard by Marriott Boston-South Boston at Emerson College
- Residence Inn by Marriott Boston Downtown/Seaport at Emerson College
- Best Western Plus Boston Hotel at Emerson College
- The Charlesmark at Copley at Emerson College
- Hyatt Regency Boston Harbor at Emerson College
- Loews Boston Hotel at Emerson College
- Hampton Inn & Suites - Boston Crosstown Center at Emerson College
- Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott Boston Cambridge at Emerson College
- Wyndham Boston Beacon Hill at Emerson College
- AC Hotel by Marriott Boston Downtown at Emerson College
- The Bostonian Boston at Emerson College
- Holiday Inn Boston Bunker Hill Area at Emerson College
- Holiday Inn Express & Suites Boston Garden at Emerson College
- Renaissance Boston Waterfront Hotel at Emerson College
- Found Hotel Boston Common at Emerson College
- Hyatt Regency Cambridge at Emerson College
- Revere Hotel Boston Common at Emerson College
- The Westin Copley Place, Boston at Emerson College
- Residence Inn by Marriott Boston Back Bay/Fenway at Emerson College
- DoubleTree by Hilton Boston Bayside at Emerson College
- Le Méridien Boston Cambridge at Emerson College
- Embassy Suites by Hilton Boston at Logan Airport at Emerson College
- Hilton Boston Back Bay at Emerson College
What do families do in Boston when they visit Emerson College ?
It depends but there are a variety of activities and things to do in and around Boston. We recommend using the virtual immersion tab on CampusReel to take a tour at Emerson College and see for yourself how the student make use of Boston.
What buildings should I look at when I visit Emerson College ?
For your convenience, below is a list of all buildings that you can visit from CampusReel. We encourage you to compare you experience of the buildings on CampusReel with your in-person visit if you decide to take one.
- Ansin Building - Emerson College at Emerson College
- Emerson Dining Center at Emerson College
- Cutler Majestic Theatre at Emerson College
- Emerson College Equpiment Distribution Center at Emerson College
- Walker Building - Emerson College at Emerson College
- Boston Common at Emerson College
- Boylston Pl at Emerson College
- Emerson College Library at Emerson College
- Emerson College at Emerson College
- Piano Row at Emerson College at Emerson College
