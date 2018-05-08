Sign Up
Emerson College Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

When is the best time to visit Emerson College ?

Visiting Emerson College depends on a number of factors, including the season, your schedule, and a lot of uncontrollable variables. We recommend you visit Emerson College twice if you’re serious about enrolling – at least one visit should be when students are on campus and school is in session. Be sure to take note of the town of Boston as well. Remember that Boston is also catering to 3783 students, so think critically about whether the community would feel too big or too small for your personal liking.

Where do families stay when they visit Emerson College ?

The Emerson College admissions office likely has a list of accommodations they recommend. In addition to that list, consult the CampusReel VR feature to explore hotels nearby in Boston. For your convenience, below is a list of hotels to consider and that you can also preview in CampusReel VR.

  • Courtyard by Marriott Boston Cambridge at Emerson College
  • Holiday Inn Boston-Brookline at Emerson College
  • Courtyard by Marriott Boston Brookline at Emerson College
  • Courtyard by Marriott Boston Downtown at Emerson College
  • The Westin Boston Waterfront at Emerson College
  • Boston Park Plaza at Emerson College
  • Boston Marriott Copley Place at Emerson College
  • Hyatt Regency Boston at Emerson College
  • Harborside Inn at Emerson College
  • Boston Marriott Cambridge at Emerson College
  • InterContinental Boston at Emerson College
  • Omni Parker House at Emerson College
  • HI Boston Hostel at Emerson College
  • Aloft Boston Seaport District at Emerson College
  • Royal Sonesta Boston at Emerson College
  • Fairmont Copley Plaza, Boston at Emerson College
  • Hilton Boston Logan Airport at Emerson College
  • W Boston at Emerson College
  • The Boxer at Emerson College
  • Hampton Inn Boston/Cambridge at Emerson College
  • DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Boston - Downtown at Emerson College
  • Holiday Inn Express & Suites Boston - Cambridge at Emerson College
  • The Godfrey Hotel Boston at Emerson College
  • Sheraton Boston Hotel at Emerson College
  • Residence Inn by Marriott Boston Cambridge at Emerson College
  • The Langham, Boston at Emerson College
  • Aloft at Emerson College
  • Courtyard by Marriott Boston Downtown/North Station at Emerson College
  • The College Club of Boston at Emerson College
  • Residence Inn by Marriott Boston Harbor on Tudor Wharf at Emerson College
  • YOTEL Boston at Emerson College
  • Taj Boston at Emerson College
  • Copley Square Hotel at Emerson College
  • Club Quarters Hotel in Boston at Emerson College
  • Hilton Boston Downtown/Faneuil Hall at Emerson College
  • Boston Marriott Long Wharf at Emerson College
  • Holiday Inn Express Boston at Emerson College
  • Courtyard by Marriott Boston-South Boston at Emerson College
  • Residence Inn by Marriott Boston Downtown/Seaport at Emerson College
  • Best Western Plus Boston Hotel at Emerson College
  • The Charlesmark at Copley at Emerson College
  • Hyatt Regency Boston Harbor at Emerson College
  • Loews Boston Hotel at Emerson College
  • Hampton Inn & Suites - Boston Crosstown Center at Emerson College
  • Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott Boston Cambridge at Emerson College
  • Wyndham Boston Beacon Hill at Emerson College
  • AC Hotel by Marriott Boston Downtown at Emerson College
  • The Bostonian Boston at Emerson College
  • Holiday Inn Boston Bunker Hill Area at Emerson College
  • Holiday Inn Express & Suites Boston Garden at Emerson College
  • Renaissance Boston Waterfront Hotel at Emerson College
  • Found Hotel Boston Common at Emerson College
  • Hyatt Regency Cambridge at Emerson College
  • Revere Hotel Boston Common at Emerson College
  • The Westin Copley Place, Boston at Emerson College
  • Residence Inn by Marriott Boston Back Bay/Fenway at Emerson College
  • DoubleTree by Hilton Boston Bayside at Emerson College
  • Le Méridien Boston Cambridge at Emerson College
  • Embassy Suites by Hilton Boston at Logan Airport at Emerson College
  • Hilton Boston Back Bay at Emerson College

What do families do in Boston when they visit Emerson College ?

It depends but there are a variety of activities and things to do in and around Boston. We recommend using the virtual immersion tab on CampusReel to take a tour at Emerson College and see for yourself how the student make use of Boston.

What buildings should I look at when I visit Emerson College ?

For your convenience, below is a list of all buildings that you can visit from CampusReel. We encourage you to compare you experience of the buildings on CampusReel with your in-person visit if you decide to take one.

02:23
Hello! and the like: in which ben rambles about emerson hoping you get excited
Academics
Emerson College! No, it was not founded by Ralph Waldo Emerson, but it’s still pretty great. You get to see some of Boylston, and I’ll tell you a bit of stats.
03:13
Boylston st: in which ben takes a walk down the main stretch of campus!
Campus
Boylston Street is where a majority of Emerson’s buildings are located. I decided to take a walk down the road and point each of the main buildings to you guys! 
04:20
Piano row and dorms: in which ben shows off a messy/empty room
Dorms
Dorms at Emerson are for on-campus living. Often upperclassmen get off-campus apartments, but currently you are guaranteed housing for 3 years. All the dorms are suite style, ranging from singles to quads (mostly doubles though) that all connect to a common area and a shared bathroom. Piano Row, Colonial, 2 Boylston Place, and Paramount are all about of Emerson’s dorms currently... that is until Little Buildings is finished up.
01:42
The dining hall: in which ben shows the boujee new dh
Food
The DH is a hub on campus, for sure. Upperclassmen, with their off-campus meal plans (or no meal plan at all) rely on underclassman to swipe them in for the all-you-can-eat stations of food ranging from hamburgers to vegan-friendly meals. Some people aren’t big fans of Sodexo, the catering company that provides the college food, but in all honesty, it’s at least a step up from the high school cafeteria. Oh, and there are flavor shots on the soda fountains. It’s fancy, peeps.
01:09
A classroom: in which ben spins in circles to show off the room but probably just gives you vertigo
Academics
Classes at Emerson range from lectures to workshops! It really depends on the professor, but they often want class participation and some sort of dialogue. The rooms themselves all have a projector and can be specialized for just class or for screening/filming. Also, I highly recommend using Rate My Professor or asking a peer what they thought of the teacher. It can make or break
01:29
Walker: in which ben wanders around the 4th floor.
Campus
Just showing you an average floor in the Walker Building! I spend lots of time here studying and working on projects with friends.
02:19
Ansin: in which ben compares an elevator to the ministry of magic!
Campus
Ansin has classrooms, numerous computer labs, and industry-standard editing suites! Also the elevators are nice.
02:46
Tremont st: in which ben deals with lots of noise while giving you a tour!
Campus
Tremont Street has some other notable Emerson buildings that are worth pointing out. You also get a preview of the hustle and bustle of city life, however, it is Boston and not New York... so it has it’s unique charms.
02:26
Avery st. and paramount: in which ben shows off the crown jewel of campus!
Campus
Avery Street features the Emerson Urban Arts Center and the EDC (Equipment Distribution Center). Then as you round the corner onto Washington Street, you find Paramount. And she is GORGEOUS, my dudes. Seriously.
00:37
The iwasaki library: in which ben does some extra recon!
Campus
I took a little risk and went behind enemy lines... just kidding, but I got a view of the quieter shelves further in the back of the library, and I pass by the many study rooms that can be booked for meetings and study groups!
