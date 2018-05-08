How long do Emerson College tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 22 tour videos for Emerson College , so you can expect to spend between 66 to 110 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Emerson College and stay informed on campus life.

Where do Emerson College tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your Emerson College tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Emerson College in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Boston, MA so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Emerson College , make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Boston weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Emerson College website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do Emerson College tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Emerson College starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Emerson College students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Boston if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Emerson College admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at Emerson College ?

Below is a list of every Emerson College building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a Emerson College tour?

All CampusReel tours for Emerson College include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Emerson College students!

What is city Boston, MA like?

Boston is listed as New England. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Emerson College .

Who are the tour guides for Emerson College on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at Emerson College . Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of Emerson College tours:

Emerson College , like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Emerson College is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Boston and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Emerson College in person.

