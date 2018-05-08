Sign Up
Emerson College Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How long do Emerson College tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 22 tour videos for Emerson College , so you can expect to spend between 66 to 110 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Emerson College and stay informed on campus life.

Where do Emerson College tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your Emerson College tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Emerson College in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Boston, MA so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Emerson College , make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Boston weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Emerson College website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do Emerson College tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Emerson College starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Emerson College students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Boston if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Emerson College admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at Emerson College ?

Below is a list of every Emerson College building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a Emerson College tour?

All CampusReel tours for Emerson College include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Emerson College students!

What is city Boston, MA like?

Boston is listed as New England. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Emerson College .

Who are the tour guides for Emerson College on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at Emerson College . Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of Emerson College tours:

Emerson College , like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Emerson College is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Boston and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Emerson College in person.

02:23
Hello! and the like: in which ben rambles about emerson hoping you get excited
Academics
Emerson College! No, it was not founded by Ralph Waldo Emerson, but it’s still pretty great. You get to see some of Boylston, and I’ll tell you a bit of stats.
03:13
Boylston st: in which ben takes a walk down the main stretch of campus!
Campus
Boylston Street is where a majority of Emerson’s buildings are located. I decided to take a walk down the road and point each of the main buildings to you guys! 
04:20
Piano row and dorms: in which ben shows off a messy/empty room
Dorms
Dorms at Emerson are for on-campus living. Often upperclassmen get off-campus apartments, but currently you are guaranteed housing for 3 years. All the dorms are suite style, ranging from singles to quads (mostly doubles though) that all connect to a common area and a shared bathroom. Piano Row, Colonial, 2 Boylston Place, and Paramount are all about of Emerson’s dorms currently... that is until Little Buildings is finished up.
01:42
The dining hall: in which ben shows the boujee new dh
Food
The DH is a hub on campus, for sure. Upperclassmen, with their off-campus meal plans (or no meal plan at all) rely on underclassman to swipe them in for the all-you-can-eat stations of food ranging from hamburgers to vegan-friendly meals. Some people aren’t big fans of Sodexo, the catering company that provides the college food, but in all honesty, it’s at least a step up from the high school cafeteria. Oh, and there are flavor shots on the soda fountains. It’s fancy, peeps.
01:09
A classroom: in which ben spins in circles to show off the room but probably just gives you vertigo
Academics
Classes at Emerson range from lectures to workshops! It really depends on the professor, but they often want class participation and some sort of dialogue. The rooms themselves all have a projector and can be specialized for just class or for screening/filming. Also, I highly recommend using Rate My Professor or asking a peer what they thought of the teacher. It can make or break
01:29
Walker: in which ben wanders around the 4th floor.
Campus
Just showing you an average floor in the Walker Building! I spend lots of time here studying and working on projects with friends.
02:19
Ansin: in which ben compares an elevator to the ministry of magic!
Campus
Ansin has classrooms, numerous computer labs, and industry-standard editing suites! Also the elevators are nice.
02:46
Tremont st: in which ben deals with lots of noise while giving you a tour!
Campus
Tremont Street has some other notable Emerson buildings that are worth pointing out. You also get a preview of the hustle and bustle of city life, however, it is Boston and not New York... so it has it’s unique charms.
02:26
Avery st. and paramount: in which ben shows off the crown jewel of campus!
Campus
Avery Street features the Emerson Urban Arts Center and the EDC (Equipment Distribution Center). Then as you round the corner onto Washington Street, you find Paramount. And she is GORGEOUS, my dudes. Seriously.
00:37
The iwasaki library: in which ben does some extra recon!
Campus
I took a little risk and went behind enemy lines... just kidding, but I got a view of the quieter shelves further in the back of the library, and I pass by the many study rooms that can be booked for meetings and study groups!
