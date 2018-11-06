When is the best time to visit College of the Holy Cross?

Visiting College of the Holy Cross depends on a number of factors, including the season, your schedule, and a lot of uncontrollable variables. We recommend you visit College of the Holy Cross twice if you’re serious about enrolling – at least one visit should be when students are on campus and school is in session. Be sure to take note of the town of Worcester as well. Remember that Worcester is also catering to 2698 students, so think critically about whether the community would feel too big or too small for your personal liking.

Where do families stay when they visit College of the Holy Cross?

The College of the Holy Cross admissions office likely has a list of accommodations they recommend. In addition to that list, consult the CampusReel VR feature to explore hotels nearby in Worcester. For your convenience, below is a list of hotels to consider and that you can also preview in CampusReel VR.

What do families do in Worcester when they visit College of the Holy Cross?

It depends but there are a variety of activities and things to do in and around Worcester. We recommend using the virtual immersion tab on CampusReel to take a tour at College of the Holy Cross and see for yourself how the student make use of Worcester.

What buildings should I look at when I visit College of the Holy Cross?

For your convenience, below is a list of all buildings that you can visit from CampusReel. We encourage you to compare you experience of the buildings on CampusReel with your in-person visit if you decide to take one.

