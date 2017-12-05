Sign Up
Smith College Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

When is the best time to visit Smith College?

Visiting Smith College depends on a number of factors, including the season, your schedule, and a lot of uncontrollable variables. We recommend you visit Smith College twice if you’re serious about enrolling – at least one visit should be when students are on campus and school is in session. Be sure to take note of the town of Northampton as well. Remember that Northampton is also catering to 2471 students, so think critically about whether the community would feel too big or too small for your personal liking.

Where do families stay when they visit Smith College?

The Smith College admissions office likely has a list of accommodations they recommend. In addition to that list, consult the CampusReel VR feature to explore hotels nearby in Northampton. For your convenience, below is a list of hotels to consider and that you can also preview in CampusReel VR.

  • Knights Inn Hadley at Smith College
  • The Hotel Northampton at Smith College
  • Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott Springfield Northampton/Amherst at Smith College
  • Hampton Inn Hadley-Amherst Area at Smith College
  • Quality Inn & Suites Northampton- Amherst at Smith College
  • Autumn Inn at Smith College
  • Elm Street Inn at Smith College
  • North King Motel at Smith College
  • Sugar Maple Trailside Inn at Smith College
  • D. Hotel Suites & Spa at Smith College

What do families do in Northampton when they visit Smith College?

It depends but there are a variety of activities and things to do in and around Northampton. We recommend using the virtual immersion tab on CampusReel to take a tour at Smith College and see for yourself how the student make use of Northampton.

What buildings should I look at when I visit Smith College?

For your convenience, below is a list of all buildings that you can visit from CampusReel. We encourage you to compare you experience of the buildings on CampusReel with your in-person visit if you decide to take one.

