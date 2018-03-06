Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT)
2024 FIT Dorm Tours and Info
What percent of freshman live on campus?
According to our research, 58.0% of freshman live on campus at FIT?
What type of housing does FIT provide?
The below table outlines the different housing options available at FIT, and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.
|Available
|Percent living in Accommodation
|Co-ed Dorms
|true
|-
|Women's Dorms
|true
|-
|Men's Dorms
|true
|-
|Sorority Housing
|true
|-
|Fraternity Housing
|true
|-
|Single-student Apartments
|true
|-
|Married Student Apartments
|true
|-
|Special Houses for Disable Students
|true
|-
|Special Houses for International Students
|true
|-
|Cooperative Houses
|true
|-
|Other Housing Type
|true
|-
What are the dorms like at Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT)?
You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT) dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT), and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT) feel like home!
- MacDonald Ellen B Dorm at Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT)
- Kaufman Hall (FIT) Dorm at Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT)
- F.I.T. Gym Dorm at Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT)
- The Eugene Apartments Dorm at Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT)
- Kiwa Salon Dorm at Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT)
- Pennsylvania Station Dorm at Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT)
- The Museum at FIT Dorm at Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT)
What are the dimensions of Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT) dorm rooms?
The Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT) dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT) on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT) likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.
