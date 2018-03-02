Sign Up
Howard University

2024 HU Dorm Tours and Info

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

What percent of freshman live on campus?

According to our research, 95.0% of freshman live on campus at HU?

What type of housing does HU provide?

The below table outlines the different housing options available at HU, and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.

Available Percent living in Accommodation
Co-ed Dorms true -
Women's Dorms true -
Men's Dorms true -
Sorority Housing true -
Fraternity Housing true -
Single-student Apartments true -
Married Student Apartments true -
Special Houses for Disable Students true -
Special Houses for International Students true -
Cooperative Houses true -
Other Housing Type true -

What are the dorms like at Howard University ?

You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, Howard University dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of Howard University , and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make Howard University feel like home!

What are the dimensions of Howard University dorm rooms?

The Howard University dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of Howard University on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and Howard University likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.

All Dorms Reviews

01:18
Streets around campus
Nia Larry Dorms
When in search for inexpensive things to do around campus, visiting these notable places/streets are a great place to start! U Street is a great social hub to explore during the night time. They have different clubs, bars, and music halls that you can attend. Georgia Avenue is a great place to explore food options and stores around the neighborhood. My favorite place to visit is the Georgia Ave. Thrift Store!
01:20
Work life balance for the howard student
Nia Larry Dorms
Being a student while having a social life at Howard may be difficult, but it's not impossible! Balance takes time to understand and learn in terms of yourself, so don't get discouraged. College is a time to focus on academics, but to also have fun while doing so!
01:10
A day in my life
Nia Larry Dorms
You never know how your days will go when attending Howard! Normally, I attend class and spend most of my down time in my room. People tend to go to the library or iLab depending on their schedules, and spend majority of time there. We don't have a Student Center, but I wish we did.
03:07
Take a tour of a dorm room in college hall north
Dorms
A good friend of mine and Resident Assistant, Sydney, showed me around her room in College Hall South one of the all freshman girl dorms.
01:25
Dorm essentials
Nia Larry Dorms
In this video we talk dorm essentials! I've found it important to have a vacuum, desk lamp, and laundry bag while attending Howard. As you move in, you will become aware of other things you need, but these 3 items are important to not forget!
01:55
First friday explained & dorm tour pt. 1
Nia Larry Dorms
Join me as I take you on a tour of my dorm room! I live in a shared double, which means I have a roommate and a suitemate.
02:14
Howard plaza towers west
Dorms
The dorm I live in, Howard Plaza Towers West, is a upperclassmen dorm where I live in a suite style with my own living space and full kitchen. On the plaza level, there are spacious communal spaces to chat, watch TV, or do some work. There is also a computer room and other separate study rooms.
01:33
My dorm & roommate!
Nia Larry Dorms
Meet my roommate, Ito! We live in Howard Plaza West Towers, which is a coed, upperclassmen dorm. Ito explains how we met and her experience here at Howard.
01:48
My daily routine
Dorms
My daily routine includes waking up, brushing my teeth, and getting dressed to start my day. Today is an off day (the weekend) and I am heading off campus to go to one of my favorite places to shop, Crossroads a consignment shop, and to see the new Barack and Michelle Obama's portraits at the National Portrait Gallery in downtown Chinatown.

