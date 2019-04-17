Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

American University (AU)

2024 American University (AU) Dorm Tours and Info

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

What percent of freshman live on campus?

According to our research, % of freshman live on campus at American University (AU)?

What type of housing does American University (AU) provide?

The below table outlines the different housing options available at American University (AU), and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.

Available Percent living in Accommodation
Co-ed Dorms true -
Women's Dorms true -
Men's Dorms true -
Sorority Housing true -
Fraternity Housing true -
Single-student Apartments true -
Married Student Apartments true -
Special Houses for Disable Students true -
Special Houses for International Students true -
Cooperative Houses true -
Other Housing Type true -

What are the dorms like at American University (AU)?

You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, American University (AU) dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of American University (AU), and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make American University (AU) feel like home!

What are the dimensions of American University (AU) dorm rooms?

The American University (AU) dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of American University (AU) on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and American University (AU) likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.

Check out these related virtual tours:

Featured Video
Trending Content

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

Trending Now

All Dorms Reviews

04:45
I-house dorm tour!
Mae McCauley Dorms
I-House is home to international and exchange students from all around the world! It is the nicest dorm accommodations at NCCU, and it even has a hotel on its upper levels!
00:24
Yeabsera introduces you to centennial hall, a standard freshman dorm
Dorms
Centennial Hall was built in 1987 and is a good example of a typical freshman dorm room. Around 400 students live in this dormitory, and it includes six kitchens and six laundry rooms.
00:20
Yeabsera's takes us inside her lounge.
Dorms
Each dormitory has a lounge. As you can see, it's a popular place to hangout.
02:18
Roommates
Laina D'Costa Dorms
In this video I explain how I found my current roommates and how to get a roommate.
01:08
Take a tour of typical freshman dorm room!
Dorms
This is an example of a typical double in Centennial Hall. Rooms comes with bathrooms, beds, dressers and sinks!
06:41
I-house tour!
Mae McCauley Dorms
Many exchange students consider I-House home during their stay in Taiwan. Meet friendly faces at I-house at learn how they make international students feel at home.
00:48
Check out the freshmen dorm quad
Dorms
The Freshman Dorm Quad includes Anderson, Centennial and Letts Halls. Each floor in the dorms has a Resident Assistant, otherwise known as RAs. These community leaders help with your transition into freshman year, potential roommate conflicts, and other issues that may come up while you live on campus!
02:26
Dorm room essentials
Laina D'Costa Dorms
This video is some of my dorm room essentials for college.
00:11
Quick shot of a dorm room.
Dorms
04:21
Dorms up on the mountain | danielle's dorm tour
Mae McCauley Dorms
Dorm 10 is another option for exchange students at NCCU. It is the second nicest dorm option on campus (I-House is the best!) It is located on upper campus on the mountain!
SHOW MORE

American University (AU) 4400 Massachusetts Ave NW

02:26
Dorm room essentials
Laina D'Costa Dorms
This video is some of my dorm room essentials for college.

American University (AU) Anderson Hall

00:20
Yeabsera's takes us inside her lounge.
Dorms
Each dormitory has a lounge. As you can see, it's a popular place to hangout.
02:18
Roommates
Laina D'Costa Dorms
In this video I explain how I found my current roommates and how to get a roommate.

American University (AU) Centennial Hall

00:24
Yeabsera introduces you to centennial hall, a standard freshman dorm
Dorms
Centennial Hall was built in 1987 and is a good example of a typical freshman dorm room. Around 400 students live in this dormitory, and it includes six kitchens and six laundry rooms.
01:08
Take a tour of typical freshman dorm room!
Dorms
This is an example of a typical double in Centennial Hall. Rooms comes with bathrooms, beds, dressers and sinks!
00:11
Quick shot of a dorm room.
Dorms

American University (AU) I-House

04:45
I-house dorm tour!
Mae McCauley Dorms
I-House is home to international and exchange students from all around the world! It is the nicest dorm accommodations at NCCU, and it even has a hotel on its upper levels!
06:41
I-house tour!
Mae McCauley Dorms
Many exchange students consider I-House home during their stay in Taiwan. Meet friendly faces at I-house at learn how they make international students feel at home.
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved