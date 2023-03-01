Sign Up
Ramapo College

2024 Ramapo College Dorm Tours and Info

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

What percent of freshman live on campus?

According to our research, 67.0% of freshman live on campus at Ramapo College ?

What type of housing does Ramapo College provide?

The below table outlines the different housing options available at Ramapo College , and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.

Available Percent living in Accommodation
Co-ed Dorms true -
Women's Dorms true -
Men's Dorms true -
Sorority Housing true -
Fraternity Housing true -
Single-student Apartments true -
Married Student Apartments true -
Special Houses for Disable Students true -
Special Houses for International Students true -
Cooperative Houses true -
Other Housing Type true -

What are the dorms like at Ramapo College ?

You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, Ramapo College dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of Ramapo College , and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make Ramapo College feel like home!

What are the dimensions of Ramapo College dorm rooms?

The Ramapo College dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of Ramapo College on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and Ramapo College likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.

All Dorms Reviews

01:50
Kristina hollosi '23 - why i love the dorms at ramapo!
lindsey zine-velasco Dorms
Kristina shares why the dorms at Ramapo are so great and what you should know! Get more info about Res Life and see why Niche ranks Ramapo College #1 AGAIN for best dorms in New Jersey!
01:04
Tour a dorm room in the overlook at ramapo college
Skylar Greenway Dorms
Edward provides a tour of The Overlook, a res hall in which four students share a 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom suite joined by a common living room. Visit www.ramapo.edu/reslife/the-overlook/ for more details and a floor plan!
02:06
Dorm tour of the village at ramapo college
Skylar Greenway Dorms
Live like Emma at Ramapo College! Check out the coveted Village apartments. Did you know RCNJ res halls rank in the top 2% in the country and #1 in New Jersey, per Niche?
02:33
Live vibrantly at ramapo college w/john
Jane Spardel Dorms
Learn from John about living vibrantly in the Top 30 dorms [per Niche] nationally! Ramapo College also consistently is ranked as having the #1 dorms in New Jersey. Check out the spacious interior and included amenities and call RCNJ your #HomeSweetPo. 
05:03
Ramapo college residence halls tour
Lisa Ambrose Dorms
Where else are you guaranteed housing all four years AND being able to have a car on campus as a freshman? There are no communal bathrooms in the residence halls at Ramapo College, so you don't have to worry about walking down the hall in your robe & slippers with your shower caddy. Every room comes equipped with a refrigerator and microwave, so cross those off of your must-buy list. YOU are in control of the heat and a/c in your room, as each room has its own thermostat. Get ready to live in New Jersey's year-after-year #1 ranked res halls...top 2% in the nation! 
02:53
Dorm tour: bischoff/mackin hall
Skylar Greenway Dorms
Gabby gives a tour of Bischoff Hall at Ramapo College! Mackin Hall is almost identical to Bischoff. These are the res halls in which first-year students live. Check out all of the space, the private bathroom for you and your roommate, and the micro-fridge that is included in each and every room (no need to rent/buy and haul to/from campus)! 
02:23
Housing tour at night with ra teresa
Skylar Greenway Dorms
Housing Tour at Night with RA Teresa!

