Ramapo College
2024 Ramapo College Dorm Tours and Info
What percent of freshman live on campus?
According to our research, 67.0% of freshman live on campus at Ramapo College ?
What type of housing does Ramapo College provide?
The below table outlines the different housing options available at Ramapo College , and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.
|Available
|Percent living in Accommodation
|Co-ed Dorms
|true
|-
|Women's Dorms
|true
|-
|Men's Dorms
|true
|-
|Sorority Housing
|true
|-
|Fraternity Housing
|true
|-
|Single-student Apartments
|true
|-
|Married Student Apartments
|true
|-
|Special Houses for Disable Students
|true
|-
|Special Houses for International Students
|true
|-
|Cooperative Houses
|true
|-
|Other Housing Type
|true
|-
What are the dorms like at Ramapo College ?
You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, Ramapo College dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of Ramapo College , and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make Ramapo College feel like home!
- 505 Ramapo Valley Rd Dorm at Ramapo College
- 505 Ramapo Valley Rd Dorm at Ramapo College
- 505 Ramapo Valley Rd Dorm at Ramapo College
- Ramapo College Dr Dorm at Ramapo College
- Ramapo College of New Jersey Dorm at Ramapo College
What are the dimensions of Ramapo College dorm rooms?
The Ramapo College dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of Ramapo College on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and Ramapo College likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.
Check out these related virtual tours:
- Check out these related dorm tours Howard University
- Check out these related dorm tours Loyola University Maryland
- Check out these related dorm tours Morgan State University (MSU)
- Check out these related dorm tours The College of New Jersey (TCNJ)
- Check out these related dorm tours Fordham University (FU)