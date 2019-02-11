Sign Up
The College of New Jersey (TCNJ)

2024 TCNJ Dorm Tours and Info

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

What percent of freshman live on campus?

According to our research, 90.0% of freshman live on campus at TCNJ?

What type of housing does TCNJ provide?

The below table outlines the different housing options available at TCNJ, and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.

Available Percent living in Accommodation
Co-ed Dorms true 95.0
Women's Dorms true 2.0
Men's Dorms true -
Sorority Housing true -
Fraternity Housing true -
Single-student Apartments true 2.0
Married Student Apartments true -
Special Houses for Disable Students true -
Special Houses for International Students true 1.0
Cooperative Houses true -
Other Housing Type true -

What are the dorms like at The College of New Jersey (TCNJ)?

You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, The College of New Jersey (TCNJ) dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of The College of New Jersey (TCNJ), and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make The College of New Jersey (TCNJ) feel like home!

What are the dimensions of The College of New Jersey (TCNJ) dorm rooms?

The The College of New Jersey (TCNJ) dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of The College of New Jersey (TCNJ) on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and The College of New Jersey (TCNJ) likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.

All Dorms Reviews

00:48
Welcome to the college of new jersey with becca!!!
Rebecca Mazur Dorms
Hi everybody!! Welcome to my tour of TCNJ, I'm Becca and I'll be covering everything from what classes look like to what there is to do on the weekends. Hope you all enjoy!!!!
02:57
Dorm room essentials
Rebecca Mazur Dorms
Here are a couple of items that are important, but easy to forget!! Other things not mentioned include card games (ex. cards against humanity) and pictures of your friends and family to remember how much you are loved. <3
01:05
Freshman dorm- travers and wolfe
Rebecca Mazur Dorms
This is TCNJ's Travers and Wolfe freshman towers. They have their own mail room to get your packages, a restaurant and a lounge connecting the two buildings. There is a little rivalry between the two but when it comes down to it, they are exactly the same. The towers are about a 15 minute walk to get across campus, 5 minutes to the library and dining hall and 10 minutes to academic buildings.
02:15
My dorm in travers tower
Rebecca Mazur Dorms
This my dorm in one of the 2 freshman "towers". I spend a lot of time in here getting ready, taking naps, hanging out with friends, reading, and watching Netflix. Con: of these towers.. there is no air conditioning/ Pro: We do have heat!
00:28
Norsworthy a fresh/soph residence hall
Rebecca Mazur Dorms
This is one of TCNJ's residence halls, Norsworthy Hall. It has a beautiful view across from the lake and a very close walk to the dining hall. It houses freshmen and sophomores, has a game room, study lounge, flat screen tvs, and a kitchen!! For more information: https://housing.tcnj.edu/residential-facilities/freshman-year-experience/norsworthy-hall/
01:59
Dorming options available at tcnj
Rebecca Mazur Dorms
There are many options available for living at TCNJ. There are more specified options such as gender- inclusive, or disability housing. For more information on the specific dorms check out: https://housing.tcnj.edu/ Keep in mind not all dorms have air conditioning, however it is only for about 2 to 3 weeks at the beginning/ end of the summer!!!
00:44
Abe resident halls!!!!!
Rebecca Mazur Dorms
This is TCNJ's residence halls, Allen, Brewster, and Ely referred to as ABE.It is a small residence halls that lets the students that live here bond easily with each other. It is close to the dining hall and offers a view of the lake. Inside there is a fireplace and a grand piano!

