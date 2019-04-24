Sign Up
SUNY at Albany

2024 University at Albany SUNY Dorm Tours and Info

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

What percent of freshman live on campus?

According to our research, 91.0% of freshman live on campus at University at Albany SUNY?

What type of housing does University at Albany SUNY provide?

The below table outlines the different housing options available at University at Albany SUNY, and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.

Available Percent living in Accommodation
Co-ed Dorms true -
Women's Dorms true -
Men's Dorms true -
Sorority Housing true -
Fraternity Housing true -
Single-student Apartments true -
Married Student Apartments true -
Special Houses for Disable Students true -
Special Houses for International Students true -
Cooperative Houses true -
Other Housing Type true -

What are the dorms like at SUNY at Albany?

You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, SUNY at Albany dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of SUNY at Albany, and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make SUNY at Albany feel like home!

What are the dimensions of SUNY at Albany dorm rooms?

The SUNY at Albany dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of SUNY at Albany on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and SUNY at Albany likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.

