SUNY at Albany
2024 University at Albany SUNY Dorm Tours and Info
What percent of freshman live on campus?
According to our research, 91.0% of freshman live on campus at University at Albany SUNY?
What type of housing does University at Albany SUNY provide?
The below table outlines the different housing options available at University at Albany SUNY, and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.
|Available
|Percent living in Accommodation
|Co-ed Dorms
|true
|-
|Women's Dorms
|true
|-
|Men's Dorms
|true
|-
|Sorority Housing
|true
|-
|Fraternity Housing
|true
|-
|Single-student Apartments
|true
|-
|Married Student Apartments
|true
|-
|Special Houses for Disable Students
|true
|-
|Special Houses for International Students
|true
|-
|Cooperative Houses
|true
|-
|Other Housing Type
|true
|-
What are the dorms like at SUNY at Albany?
You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, SUNY at Albany dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of SUNY at Albany, and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make SUNY at Albany feel like home!
University Library Dorm at SUNY at Albany
Indian Quad Dorm at SUNY at Albany
1400 Washington Ave Dorm at SUNY at Albany
Main Fountain Dorm at SUNY at Albany
University at Albany Dorm at SUNY at Albany
State Quad Dorm at SUNY at Albany
Lax Lounge Dorm at SUNY at Albany
- 1400 Washington Ave Dorm at SUNY at Albany
Dutch Quad Dorm at SUNY at Albany
Massry Center for Business and School of Business Accolades Dorm at SUNY at Albany
Colonial Quad Dorm at SUNY at Albany
SEFCU Arena Dorm at SUNY at Albany
What are the dimensions of SUNY at Albany dorm rooms?
The SUNY at Albany dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of SUNY at Albany on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and SUNY at Albany likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.
