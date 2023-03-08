Sign Up
Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT)

2024 RIT Dorm Tours and Info

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

What percent of freshman live on campus?

According to our research, % of freshman live on campus at RIT?

What type of housing does RIT provide?

The below table outlines the different housing options available at RIT, and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.

Available Percent living in Accommodation
Co-ed Dorms true -
Women's Dorms true -
Men's Dorms true -
Sorority Housing true -
Fraternity Housing true -
Single-student Apartments true -
Married Student Apartments true -
Special Houses for Disable Students true -
Special Houses for International Students true -
Cooperative Houses true -
Other Housing Type true -

What are the dorms like at Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT)?

You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT), and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) feel like home!

What are the dimensions of Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) dorm rooms?

The Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.

05:37
Living at rit + dorm tour
Abigail Morrissey Dorms
Hi! Living on a college campus is very different than living under your parent's roof. Watch for information on RIT housing and my favorite stories from living in the resident halls at RIT! Also, stay tuned for an apartment tour at the end of the video. Thanks!
05:39
Interview with a resident advisor (ra).
Nolan Kearney Dorms
An interview with Resident Advisor Kaitlyn Auyeung: she'll talk about res life, what RAs actually do for students, and some tips on dorm living.
09:21
Things in my dorm that just makes sense
Nolan Kearney Dorms
Understand the basics of what you'll need when packing for college. Then, go beyond basics with some odds and ends that will make dorm life easier!
06:18
Outside the perkins green apartments
Alicia Pruner Dorms
RIT offers a number of on- and close-to-campus housing options for students, each providing students with different resources and living experiences. Morgan lives in the Perkins Green Apartments. In this video, she takes us on a tour of the area around her apartment—what she says feels much like your own little "neighborhood." 

🔸 https://www.rit.edu/housing/perkins-green 
🔸 https://www.rit.edu/housing/ 
11:58
Rit dorm survival guide
Yohermry Kpodo Dorms
All the tips and tricks needed to survive RIT dorm life.
11:32
University commons apartment tour!
Ariel Roberts Dorms
In this video, I show you around my apartment! I live in University Commons which are RIT-owned on-campus apartments.

