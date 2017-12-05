Sign Up
CAMPUSREEL

Georgetown University Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

How long do Georgetown University tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 56 tour videos for Georgetown University , so you can expect to spend between 168 to 280 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Georgetown University and stay informed on campus life.

Where do Georgetown University tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your Georgetown University tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Georgetown University in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Washington, DC so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Georgetown University , make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Washington weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Georgetown University website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do Georgetown University tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Georgetown University starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Georgetown University students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Washington if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Georgetown University admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at Georgetown University ?

Below is a list of every Georgetown University building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a Georgetown University tour?

All CampusReel tours for Georgetown University include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Georgetown University students!

What is city Washington, DC like?

Washington is listed as Mid-Atlantic. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Georgetown University .

Who are the tour guides for Georgetown University on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at Georgetown University . Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of Georgetown University tours:

Georgetown University , like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Georgetown University is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Washington and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Georgetown University in person.

Trending Now
00:35
Mack tells you why he chose georgetown
Academics
Mack chose Georgetown because of the location. Being close to D.C. is a great bonus and coming from a small town, Washington has so much to offer to students. His interests are in International Relations so putting yourself near the heart of all things politics is key.
00:50
Leah explains her favorite/least favorite parts of georgetown as an international student
Academics
Favorite thing: There is a huge international community here at Georgetown with a huge emphasis on race. Students are all willing to help those who are new to the process. Least favorite thing: Adjusting to the whole new environment with new traditions and language is always going to be difficult. Having friends that are willing to help make it so much easier.
00:25
"i think the student body is incredible"
The student body is incredible, full of a ton of open and collaborative people.All in all, Georgetown is a really happy place.
01:17
Pricilla breaks down the dining options at georgetown
Food
There are plenty of options for food at Georgetown. Leo's is the dining hall on campus, with both an upstairs and downstairs. The food is all purchased via meal swipes. You get three meal swipes a day for your choice of food. Chick Fil A is not on meal swipe but is always a great place to grab some awesome chicken.
01:40
Camrny shows you her favorite spot to study in the healey family student center
Academics
The Healey Family Student Center is Camryn's favorite place to study. A brand new building is designed to accommodate the student's needs. Rent out a study room or find a space in the hallways. The Hilltops is a cafe bar where you can grab a quick snack as you study.
01:18
"do you have any advice for prospective students?"
Campus
Why did you choose Georgetown? On my visit to Georgetown, I wasn't quite sure where I wanted to be and what I wanted to do. The people here at Georgetown helped me along the process and made me feel comfortable here.
01:43
Camryn and leah talk about the nightlife at georgetown!
A typical night out for a student at Georgetown can mean many things. There are always pre-games with friends on campus and then after students commonly head out to the bars or restaurants for the latter part of the night.
00:27
Views from the georgetown farmer's market!
Food
The Georgetown Farmers Market is a fresh fruit and food market. The range of options is amazing, held every Wednesday come on by to grab a pizza, bubble tea, and much much more.
00:52
"what do you guys think of the student body at georgetown?"
The student body at Georgetown is ad diverse as it can get anywhere. Just take a look around and you'll find an amazing group of people to make friends with.
00:17
Late night food?
Food
If you and your friends are looking for food late at night there are tons of options around campus including falafel!!
