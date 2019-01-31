Georgia Southern University (GSU)
2024 Georgia Southern University (GSU) Dorm Tours and Info
What percent of freshman live on campus?
According to our research, 81.0% of freshman live on campus at Georgia Southern University (GSU)?
What type of housing does Georgia Southern University (GSU) provide?
The below table outlines the different housing options available at Georgia Southern University (GSU), and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.
|Available
|Percent living in Accommodation
|Co-ed Dorms
|true
|-
|Women's Dorms
|true
|-
|Men's Dorms
|true
|-
|Sorority Housing
|true
|-
|Fraternity Housing
|true
|-
|Single-student Apartments
|true
|-
|Married Student Apartments
|true
|-
|Special Houses for Disable Students
|true
|-
|Special Houses for International Students
|true
|-
|Cooperative Houses
|true
|-
|Other Housing Type
|true
|-
What are the dorms like at Georgia Southern University (GSU)?
You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, Georgia Southern University (GSU) dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of Georgia Southern University (GSU), and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make Georgia Southern University (GSU) feel like home!
What are the dimensions of Georgia Southern University (GSU) dorm rooms?
The Georgia Southern University (GSU) dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of Georgia Southern University (GSU) on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and Georgia Southern University (GSU) likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.
