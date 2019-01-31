Sign Up
Georgia Southern University (GSU)

2024 Georgia Southern University (GSU) Dorm Tours and Info

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

What percent of freshman live on campus?

According to our research, 81.0% of freshman live on campus at Georgia Southern University (GSU)?

What type of housing does Georgia Southern University (GSU) provide?

The below table outlines the different housing options available at Georgia Southern University (GSU), and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.

Available Percent living in Accommodation
Co-ed Dorms true -
Women's Dorms true -
Men's Dorms true -
Sorority Housing true -
Fraternity Housing true -
Single-student Apartments true -
Married Student Apartments true -
Special Houses for Disable Students true -
Special Houses for International Students true -
Cooperative Houses true -
Other Housing Type true -

What are the dorms like at Georgia Southern University (GSU)?

You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, Georgia Southern University (GSU) dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of Georgia Southern University (GSU), and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make Georgia Southern University (GSU) feel like home!

What are the dimensions of Georgia Southern University (GSU) dorm rooms?

The Georgia Southern University (GSU) dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of Georgia Southern University (GSU) on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and Georgia Southern University (GSU) likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.

All Dorms Reviews

06:56
Mauro gives you a tour of his dorm room at eagle village!
Mauro Morales Dorms
Eagle Village is one of Georgia Southern's on-campus housing that usually accommodates lower-class men. The dorm I stay at is a 4-room suite on the 4th floor. The dorms have a living room, a kitchenette, and 2 bathrooms that are shared between two people. I also go over some dorm essentials like extension cords, trash cans, and SLIDES! I hope you enjoy!
08:09
College dorm room haul for georgia southern
Micah's Photography Dorms
Here is a video of all the things I decided to bring to college for my dorm!
01:55
The video where tandra learns about on campus upperclassmen dorms
Tandra Smith Dorms
In this video I sit down with my friend Denita, who is a senior. She stays on campus at a dorm/apartment called Freedom's Landing. While it is a dorm, there is more than meets the eye at this place!
03:02
The video where tandra is reminded about freshman dorms
Tandra Smith Dorms
In this video, I sat down with Kyle, a freshman who currently stays at Southern Pines. Southern Pines (Pines) for short, is one of the many dorms we have on campus. While lacking an in suite stove and washer/dryer, Kyle still had many positive things to say about his dorm!
03:54
The video where tandra brags about her apartment and living off campus
Tandra Smith Dorms
In this video I discuss what it's like living off campus after living on campus for three years! I take you on a tour of my apartment at The Grove, as well as talk about the pros and cons to living off campus.
05:10
Mauro shows you a 2 room dorm at centennial place!
Mauro Morales Dorms
Hello guys, in this video I will show you what a 2 room dorm looks like at Centennial Place building 2. I visit my friend Carlos and ask him what are some essentials to dorm life as an international student. He lets me know what he has brought and what he recommends you bring. Enjoy!
13:03
College dorm room tour at georgia southern university (university villas)
Micah's Photography Dorms
Here is how my dorm looked freshman year at Georgia Southern
05:37
Mauro shows you a 4 room suite at centennial place!
Mauro Morales Dorms
In this video, I will show you a 4 room suite at Centennial Place! This is the newest freshman dorm on campus and is located next to the Dining commons and about a ten minute walk to any class. Freshman have to live on campus your first year and this is the best dorm to live at. There is only 4 floors at Centennial Place, but there are a lot of students who live here.

