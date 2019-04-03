Sign Up
High Point University (HPU) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

How effective are High Point University (HPU) virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. High Point University (HPU) is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of High Point University (HPU) virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the High Point University (HPU) vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the High Point University (HPU) campus by taking you around High Point. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a High Point University (HPU) virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit High Point University (HPU) in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of High Point University (HPU) is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the High Point University (HPU) people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting High Point University (HPU) and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting High Point University (HPU) in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at High Point University (HPU)?

For your convenience, below is a list of High Point University (HPU) places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a High Point University (HPU) virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring High Point University (HPU) on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting High Point University (HPU) in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the High Point University (HPU) virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a High Point University (HPU) virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a High Point University (HPU) virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting High Point University (HPU) in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour High Point University (HPU). Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience High Point University (HPU) and High Point during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

01:04
Welcome to high point university
Zoe Ganis Interview
Just a little information about me and an overview of the campus
05:22
Housing info & dorm tour!
Zoe Ganis Dorms
here is a little information about housing at HPU and tour of my dorm which is a suite-style dorm in the women's complex
01:56
Hpu rec tour
Zoe Ganis Campus
this is a tour of the hpu rec center
05:18
Student interview with nicolette
Zoe Ganis Interview
this is a video of my friend Nicolette talking about her experience and POV of High Point University.
06:37
Application advice
Zoe Ganis Academics
HPU application advice & some things I wish I knew when applying
03:25
Final advice
Zoe Ganis Interview
final advice to prospective students and my advice to my high school self
01:33
Why i chose high point university with alexis
Demo Account Interview
Why I Chose High Point University with Alexis
02:38
Service & community in alpha phi omega at high point university with emerson
Demo Account Interview
Service & Community in Alpha Phi Omega at High Point University with Emerson
02:27
Fine dining at 1924 prime at high point university
Demo Account Interview
Fine Dining at 1924 Prime at High Point University
02:07
Friendsgiving at hpu with emerson
Demo Account
Emerson takes us along to Friendsgiving at HPU. Check out the amazing spread!
