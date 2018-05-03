Sign Up
CAMPUSREEL

University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How effective are University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH) virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH) is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH) virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH) vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH) campus by taking you around Huntsville. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH) virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH) in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH) is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH) people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH) and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH) in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH)?

For your convenience, below is a list of University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH) places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH) virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH) on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH) in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH) virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH) virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH) virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH) in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH). Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH) and Huntsville during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

00:29
Introduction to uah host
Dorms
Introduction to the host for the tour of UAH; Ryan Braden.
02:13
North campus residence hall tour
Dorms
A quick tour of the dorms at UAH! This will give you a good idea of what all campus housing at UAH is like; all of them come with individual bedrooms which is a major perk.
00:35
My morning commute!
A little slice of life video, what my average morning commute looks like. It's a nice cardio workout on my way to my first class of the day!
01:04
The center of campus
Campus
I'll show you all around the middle of The Greenway at the center of UAH's campus. The differences in the street view and my video should show you just how fast our campus is expanding!
04:23
Talking to my friend at the charger union!
Campus
This video shows you inside the CU, which is sort of the "hub" for students on campus. It has a theater, multiple dining options, and tons of public and private areas to study at. You'll be introduced to my friend who will tell you a bit about his opinions and experiences so far at UAH.
02:21
The cafeteria
Food
This is "The Caf" where I go to eat every night and study, relax and do my homework.
01:31
The charger village food court
Food
The Charger Village Food Court is a collection of dining options as well as a Boar's Head located right next to the newest dorm on campus, Charger Village.
01:34
The student services building
Campus
The Student Services Building is the administrative Hub of the campus; its where all the important behinds the scenes work is done and official people work at (that aren't a part of individual colleges of course).
01:19
A walk inside olin b. king hall
Academics
Olin B. King is the Hall at UAH that I take all of my Computer Science classes at. Unfortunately its also the farthest building from my dorm on the other side of campus. But the building itself has a ton of useful tech and plenty of open labs to get your work done in.
00:51
The average computer lab
Academics
This is what the average computer lab looks like on campus here at UAH.
