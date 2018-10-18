Sign Up
Coastal Carolina University (CCU) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How effective are Coastal Carolina University (CCU) virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. Coastal Carolina University (CCU) is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of Coastal Carolina University (CCU) virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the Coastal Carolina University (CCU) vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the Coastal Carolina University (CCU) campus by taking you around Conway. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a Coastal Carolina University (CCU) virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit Coastal Carolina University (CCU) in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of Coastal Carolina University (CCU) is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the Coastal Carolina University (CCU) people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting Coastal Carolina University (CCU) and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting Coastal Carolina University (CCU) in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What are the downsides of a Coastal Carolina University (CCU) virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring Coastal Carolina University (CCU) on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting Coastal Carolina University (CCU) in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the Coastal Carolina University (CCU) virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a Coastal Carolina University (CCU) virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a Coastal Carolina University (CCU) virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting Coastal Carolina University (CCU) in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour Coastal Carolina University (CCU). Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience Coastal Carolina University (CCU) and Conway during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

04:17
The woods housing community: maple hall dorm tour!
Dorms
This is a little dorm tour for Maple Hall, which is located in The Woods living community. This community is almost always freshman apartment style living with a few exceptions depending on upperclassmen housing availability. The community has its own volleyball court which is used frequently for events or just having fun!
01:08
Taylor tells us his thoughts on coastal carolina university!
Academics
My friend Taylor talks with me about one thing he likes about Coastal Carolina and one thing he would like to see a change in. We filmed this portion at The Woods community pavilion!
03:35
The coastal carolina university chanticleers baseball and football stadiums
Campus
Get a look into the beautiful Brooks and Spring Brooks stadiums here at Coastal Carolina! These stadiums are home to rising talent and successful alumni. Try and catch a game if you ever come to visit!
01:10
Blanton park academic quad
Academics
This is Blanton Park, a wide and well landscaped academic quad that provides opportunities to relax and enjoy the outdoors. This is one of the two quads that Coastal Carolina offers its students!
01:17
Prince lawn academic quad
Campus
Welcome to Prince Lawn! This is the heart of campus at CCU and really captures all of what the university is. Lots of activities take place on Prince Lawn and student organizations love to hold events here as well.
01:37
Academic and office building tour
Academics
This is the new Academic and Office Building, and yes that is its official name! This building provides students with classrooms and study spaces. There is also a P.O.D. Market and a charging station on the first floor for all students.
01:08
Brittain hall tour
Food
Welcome to Brittain Hall! This building is home to 2 floors of class rooms, office space, and lecture halls. It's also home to an Einstein Bagels! I have my English class in this building.
01:31
Cino grill tour and walkthrough
Food
This is the CINO Grill, one of the two main dining establishments here on campus. There are more than enough options to chose from here and everything is customization for the most part! This is a very popular place to get food from in case your wanting something other than Hicks Dining Hall.
01:04
Traditional classroom at coastal carolina
Academics
This an overview of a traditional classroom here at CCU! I have my English class in this exact classroom and I always feel engaged and involved with the layout of the room. This classroom is located in Brittain Hall.
03:03
Edwards building tour and lecture hall tour
Academics
This is the magnificent Edwards Hall! Home to most of the arts classes here, the Edwards Building is a very treasured building here at CCU. It's a backdrop to many pictures and a relaxing study spot.
