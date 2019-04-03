How long do High Point University (HPU) tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 35 tour videos for High Point University (HPU), so you can expect to spend between 105 to 175 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of High Point University (HPU) and stay informed on campus life.

Where do High Point University (HPU) tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your High Point University (HPU) tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring High Point University (HPU) in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as High Point, NC so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at High Point University (HPU), make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. High Point weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The High Point University (HPU) website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do High Point University (HPU) tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of High Point University (HPU) starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because High Point University (HPU) students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore High Point if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the High Point University (HPU) admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at High Point University (HPU)?

Below is a list of every High Point University (HPU) building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a High Point University (HPU) tour?

All CampusReel tours for High Point University (HPU) include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see High Point University (HPU) students!

What is city High Point, NC like?

High Point is listed as South Atlantic. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at High Point University (HPU).

Who are the tour guides for High Point University (HPU) on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at High Point University (HPU). Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of High Point University (HPU) tours:

High Point University (HPU), like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if High Point University (HPU) is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, High Point and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting High Point University (HPU) in person.

