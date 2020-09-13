Sign Up
Houghton University Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How long do Houghton University tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 83 tour videos for Houghton University, so you can expect to spend between 249 to 415 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Houghton University and stay informed on campus life.

Where do Houghton University tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your Houghton University tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Houghton University in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Houghton, NY so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Houghton University, make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Houghton weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Houghton University website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do Houghton University tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Houghton University starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Houghton University students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Houghton if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Houghton University admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at Houghton University?

Below is a list of every Houghton University building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a Houghton University tour?

All CampusReel tours for Houghton University include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Houghton University students!

What is city Houghton, NY like?

Houghton is listed as Mid-Atlantic. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Houghton University.

Who are the tour guides for Houghton University on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at Houghton University. Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of Houghton University tours:

Houghton University, like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Houghton University is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Houghton and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Houghton University in person.

01:26
Ella’s introduction
Emmanuella Osuzoka Interview
Hi guys! I am Ella and I am a Sophmore at Houghton College. I am so excited to be working with campus reel to bring more of Houghton to you.
02:02
Get to know bri!
Brionna Childs Interview
Hi! I’m Bri and I’m so excited to show you around campus!
02:28
Introduction to bri's houghton college campus reel
Brianna Engler Campus
Hi everyone! My name is Bri and I am a junior Clinical Psychology major and Diversity Studies minor at Houghton College. Here is a little introduction video to get us started! I can't wait to show you around Houghton!
00:37
Introduction to regan
Regan DeWeese Interview
Meet Regan, a junior studying Inclusive Childhood Education and Houghton College and one of your tour guides!
04:05
Reegan at houghton college
Reegan Mitchell Campus
Hi Everyone! My name is Reegan Mitchell. I am a junior at Houghton College and I am a clinical psychology major.
04:23
Let’s talk about residential life!
Brionna Childs Dorms
Here’s a little bit of information about living in the dorms at Houghton!
05:48
Welcome to my home away from home!
Brionna Childs Dorms
Join me for a dorm tour! 😁
06:59
A look inside a classroom
Brionna Childs Academics
Follow me to visit one of my most used academic buildings at Houghton.
03:47
What is it like to be a communication major?
Brionna Childs Academics
Just me telling you about what it is like to be a Communication Major.
02:29
Getting food at houghton
Brionna Childs Food
Follow me as I get lunch and some coffee for the day! (Bonus: meet my roommate!)
