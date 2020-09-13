Sign Up
Houghton University Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How effective are Houghton University virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. Houghton University is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of Houghton University virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the Houghton University vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the Houghton University campus by taking you around Houghton. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a Houghton University virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit Houghton University in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of Houghton University is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the Houghton University people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting Houghton University and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting Houghton University in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at Houghton University?

For your convenience, below is a list of Houghton University places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a Houghton University virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring Houghton University on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting Houghton University in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the Houghton University virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a Houghton University virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a Houghton University virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting Houghton University in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour Houghton University. Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience Houghton University and Houghton during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

01:26
Ella’s introduction
Emmanuella Osuzoka Interview
Hi guys! I am Ella and I am a Sophmore at Houghton College. I am so excited to be working with campus reel to bring more of Houghton to you.
02:02
Get to know bri!
Brionna Childs Interview
Hi! I’m Bri and I’m so excited to show you around campus!
02:28
Introduction to bri's houghton college campus reel
Brianna Engler Campus
Hi everyone! My name is Bri and I am a junior Clinical Psychology major and Diversity Studies minor at Houghton College. Here is a little introduction video to get us started! I can't wait to show you around Houghton!
00:37
Introduction to regan
Regan DeWeese Interview
Meet Regan, a junior studying Inclusive Childhood Education and Houghton College and one of your tour guides!
04:05
Reegan at houghton college
Reegan Mitchell Campus
Hi Everyone! My name is Reegan Mitchell. I am a junior at Houghton College and I am a clinical psychology major.
04:23
Let’s talk about residential life!
Brionna Childs Dorms
Here’s a little bit of information about living in the dorms at Houghton!
05:48
Welcome to my home away from home!
Brionna Childs Dorms
Join me for a dorm tour! 😁
06:59
A look inside a classroom
Brionna Childs Academics
Follow me to visit one of my most used academic buildings at Houghton.
03:47
What is it like to be a communication major?
Brionna Childs Academics
Just me telling you about what it is like to be a Communication Major.
02:29
Getting food at houghton
Brionna Childs Food
Follow me as I get lunch and some coffee for the day! (Bonus: meet my roommate!)
