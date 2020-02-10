Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

CAMPUSREEL

McDaniel College Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

How long do McDaniel College tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 7 tour videos for McDaniel College, so you can expect to spend between 21 to 35 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of McDaniel College and stay informed on campus life.

Where do McDaniel College tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your McDaniel College tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring McDaniel College in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Westminster, MD so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at McDaniel College, make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Westminster weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The McDaniel College website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do McDaniel College tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of McDaniel College starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because McDaniel College students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Westminster if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the McDaniel College admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at McDaniel College?

Below is a list of every McDaniel College building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a McDaniel College tour?

All CampusReel tours for McDaniel College include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see McDaniel College students!

What is city Westminster, MD like?

Westminster is listed as Mid-Atlantic. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at McDaniel College.

Who are the tour guides for McDaniel College on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at McDaniel College. Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of McDaniel College tours:

McDaniel College, like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if McDaniel College is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Westminster and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting McDaniel College in person.

Check out these related virtual tours:

Featured Video
Trending Content

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

Trending Now
03:21
Top five: chill spots on campus
Angela Smith Campus
Cinema major Bryson Neverdon shares the best spots to hangout and study on the Hill. If you have a spot that you love on campus that didn't make the cut, share it with us.
01:21
Anthem
Angela Smith Campus
“Become” echoes how students are constantly climbing on the Hill, gaining new vantage points, interests and experiences along the way — how with every step, students become who they always sensed they could be. http://www.mcdaniel.edu
02:09
Class of 2023: first steps on the hill | mcdaniel college
Angela Smith Campus
McDaniel College's Class of 2023 took their first steps on the Hill when they arrived Aug. 22, 2019, for move-in and new student orientation.
02:11
Surviving finals week | mcdaniel college
Cheryl Knauer Academics
A McDaniel student shows some of the relaxing and fun activities provided at the College for Finals Week, plus hear some tips from students and faculty for surviving Finals Week. Don't stress, do your best!
01:40
Annual thanksgiving luncheon | mcdaniel college
Angela Smith
McDaniel College's annual Thanksgiving luncheon is a campus tradition that dates back to at least 1901 as referenced in that year's Aloha yearbook. Check out this video captured by a McDaniel student including messages from students and community members.
02:43
Theatre arts (acting) | mcdaniel college: senior capstone
Angela Smith Academics
Theatre Arts major Najee Banks talks about his senior capstone — his role in the musical “Hair” as the culmination of his theatre training at McDaniel.
02:43
Environmental studies and biology | mcdaniel college
Angela Smith Academics
Environmental Studies and Biology major Beth Lang talks about her senior capstone — her study on restoring the ecosystem on the Singleton Matthews Farm as the culmination of her Environmental Studies and Biology training at McDaniel.
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved