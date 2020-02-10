Sign Up
McDaniel College Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How effective are McDaniel College virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. McDaniel College is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of McDaniel College virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the McDaniel College vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the McDaniel College campus by taking you around Westminster. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a McDaniel College virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit McDaniel College in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of McDaniel College is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the McDaniel College people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting McDaniel College and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting McDaniel College in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at McDaniel College?

For your convenience, below is a list of McDaniel College places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a McDaniel College virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring McDaniel College on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting McDaniel College in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the McDaniel College virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a McDaniel College virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a McDaniel College virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting McDaniel College in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour McDaniel College. Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience McDaniel College and Westminster during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

03:21
Top five: chill spots on campus
Angela Smith Campus
Cinema major Bryson Neverdon shares the best spots to hangout and study on the Hill. If you have a spot that you love on campus that didn't make the cut, share it with us.
01:21
Anthem
Angela Smith Campus
“Become” echoes how students are constantly climbing on the Hill, gaining new vantage points, interests and experiences along the way — how with every step, students become who they always sensed they could be. http://www.mcdaniel.edu
02:09
Class of 2023: first steps on the hill | mcdaniel college
Angela Smith Campus
McDaniel College's Class of 2023 took their first steps on the Hill when they arrived Aug. 22, 2019, for move-in and new student orientation.
02:11
Surviving finals week | mcdaniel college
Cheryl Knauer Academics
A McDaniel student shows some of the relaxing and fun activities provided at the College for Finals Week, plus hear some tips from students and faculty for surviving Finals Week. Don't stress, do your best!
01:40
Annual thanksgiving luncheon | mcdaniel college
Angela Smith
McDaniel College's annual Thanksgiving luncheon is a campus tradition that dates back to at least 1901 as referenced in that year's Aloha yearbook. Check out this video captured by a McDaniel student including messages from students and community members.
02:43
Theatre arts (acting) | mcdaniel college: senior capstone
Angela Smith Academics
Theatre Arts major Najee Banks talks about his senior capstone — his role in the musical “Hair” as the culmination of his theatre training at McDaniel.
02:43
Environmental studies and biology | mcdaniel college
Angela Smith Academics
Environmental Studies and Biology major Beth Lang talks about her senior capstone — her study on restoring the ecosystem on the Singleton Matthews Farm as the culmination of her Environmental Studies and Biology training at McDaniel.
