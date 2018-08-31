Sign Up
The College of Saint Rose Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

How effective are The College of Saint Rose virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. The College of Saint Rose is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of The College of Saint Rose virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the The College of Saint Rose vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the The College of Saint Rose campus by taking you around Albany. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a The College of Saint Rose virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit The College of Saint Rose in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of The College of Saint Rose is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the The College of Saint Rose people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting The College of Saint Rose and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting The College of Saint Rose in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at The College of Saint Rose?

For your convenience, below is a list of The College of Saint Rose places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a The College of Saint Rose virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring The College of Saint Rose on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting The College of Saint Rose in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the The College of Saint Rose virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a The College of Saint Rose virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a The College of Saint Rose virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting The College of Saint Rose in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour The College of Saint Rose. Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience The College of Saint Rose and Albany during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

02:42
Music academic building (tour of massry)
Academics
Hey! In this video I show one of the academic buildings on campus students must see. It's a common/popular building on campus!
04:57
Room tour!
Dorms
Hey! In this video I show you around my single apartment suite for upperclassmen. Every room is different but this is an example of mine :)
01:38
The dining hall!
Food
Hey! In this video I give a quick tour of our main campus dining hall on a casual day.
01:51
My morning routine!
Campus
Hey! In this video I show my typical casual morning routine. It differs depending on my class schedule day but this is the jist :)
01:18
Main campus quad tour
Campus
Hey! In this video I show a chill day on the campus green. I'm here early for school so not many have showed up yet. Usually there's more people/activity!
02:12
St joseph building tour
Academics
Hey! In this video I show around St Joseph's building of administration and explain what the building is good for!
02:13
Camelot cafe tour!
Food
Hey! In this video I show around the Camelot cafe which is another eating option on campus.
03:15
Student interview
Campus
Hey! In this video I interview my friend Calvin about his experience on campus and how he likes it!
02:16
Library tour!
Academics
Hey! In this video I show around our campus library and shed light on what's in it!
01:27
Classroom tour
Academics
Hey! In this video I show around another lecture classroom in Albertus Hall. I also explain the different types of classrooms and what they're for!
