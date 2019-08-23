Fordham University (FU)
2024 Fordham University (FU) Dorm Tours and Info
What percent of freshman live on campus?
According to our research, 76.0% of freshman live on campus at Fordham University (FU)?
What type of housing does Fordham University (FU) provide?
The below table outlines the different housing options available at Fordham University (FU), and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.
|Available
|Percent living in Accommodation
|Co-ed Dorms
|true
|68.0
|Women's Dorms
|true
|-
|Men's Dorms
|true
|-
|Sorority Housing
|true
|-
|Fraternity Housing
|true
|-
|Single-student Apartments
|true
|32.0
|Married Student Apartments
|true
|-
|Special Houses for Disable Students
|true
|-
|Special Houses for International Students
|true
|-
|Cooperative Houses
|true
|-
|Other Housing Type
|true
|-
What are the dorms like at Fordham University (FU)?
You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, Fordham University (FU) dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of Fordham University (FU), and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make Fordham University (FU) feel like home!
- O'Hare Hall Dorm at Fordham University (FU)
- Fordham University Graduate School of Arts and Sciences Dorm at Fordham University (FU)
- Mckeon Hall Dorm at Fordham University (FU)
- Graduate School of Arts and Sciences Dorm at Fordham University (FU)
- Fordham University Dorm at Fordham University (FU)
- Edward's Parade Dorm at Fordham University (FU)
- Murray-Weigel Hall Dorm at Fordham University (FU)
- 150 W 62nd St Dorm at Fordham University (FU)
- New York Dorm at Fordham University (FU)
- Rose Hill Gymnasium Dorm at Fordham University (FU)
- Fordham University Lincoln Center Dorm at Fordham University (FU)
- William D. Walsh Family Library Dorm at Fordham University (FU)
What are the dimensions of Fordham University (FU) dorm rooms?
The Fordham University (FU) dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of Fordham University (FU) on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and Fordham University (FU) likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.
