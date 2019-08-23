Sign Up
Fordham University (FU)

2024 Fordham University (FU) Dorm Tours and Info

What percent of freshman live on campus?

According to our research, 76.0% of freshman live on campus at Fordham University (FU)?

What type of housing does Fordham University (FU) provide?

The below table outlines the different housing options available at Fordham University (FU), and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.

Available Percent living in Accommodation
Co-ed Dorms true 68.0
Women's Dorms true -
Men's Dorms true -
Sorority Housing true -
Fraternity Housing true -
Single-student Apartments true 32.0
Married Student Apartments true -
Special Houses for Disable Students true -
Special Houses for International Students true -
Cooperative Houses true -
Other Housing Type true -

What are the dorms like at Fordham University (FU)?

You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, Fordham University (FU) dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of Fordham University (FU), and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make Fordham University (FU) feel like home!

What are the dimensions of Fordham University (FU) dorm rooms?

The Fordham University (FU) dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of Fordham University (FU) on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and Fordham University (FU) likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.

All Dorms Reviews

05:53
"my new home" : fordham university lincoln center dorm tour : college dorm in new york
Diego Oliverio Dorms
We're Back!!! And we are in New York City!!!! I am sorry for the gap in our mission to create a video a week but life happens. I am happy to say that we are back on schedule to be making a video a week. I wanted to share the new HQ that I set up at Fordham University before I take you guys on any adventures out in the Big Apple. So now that that is done we can resume our "adventuring" into this urban jungle. I hope you guys enjoy!!! Remember to feel free to contact me in you guys ever want to meet up if you're in NYC!!! (Instagram DM or Email is preferred contact)
14:12
Mckeon freshman dorm tour
Bella King Dorms
This is a detailed dorm tour of Fordham University's Lincoln Center freshman dorm McKeon Hall. This room has a south-facing view and it is a triple room. I show you in detail the layout and space provided to you by the school.
04:37
Mckeon dorm tour
Vienna Skye Dorms
Here is an inside look at Lincoln Center's Freshman Dorms.
03:12
My dorm tour
Dorms
This is the best place to live on campus, trust me! If you are looking to meet a lot of people and have fun you won't regret it. Everyone in South is truly a blast.
14:35
Back to school - clothing haul!
Bella King Dorms
Back to School - Clothing Haul!

