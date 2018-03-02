Sign Up
CAMPUSREEL

Howard University Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How long do Howard University tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 40 tour videos for Howard University , so you can expect to spend between 120 to 200 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Howard University and stay informed on campus life.

Where do Howard University tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your Howard University tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Howard University in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Washington, DC so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Howard University , make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Washington weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Howard University website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do Howard University tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Howard University starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Howard University students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Washington if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Howard University admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at Howard University ?

Below is a list of every Howard University building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a Howard University tour?

All CampusReel tours for Howard University include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Howard University students!

What is city Washington, DC like?

Washington is listed as Mid-Atlantic. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Howard University .

Who are the tour guides for Howard University on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at Howard University . Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of Howard University tours:

Howard University , like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Howard University is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Washington and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Howard University in person.

Featured Video
Trending Now
00:35
Meet spencer!
Introducing myself to the CampusReel family! Come along and join me as I show you around Howard University!
01:48
My daily routine
Dorms
My daily routine includes waking up, brushing my teeth, and getting dressed to start my day. Today is an off day (the weekend) and I am heading off campus to go to one of my favorite places to shop, Crossroads a consignment shop, and to see the new Barack and Michelle Obama's portraits at the National Portrait Gallery in downtown Chinatown.
01:51
Howard metro
I'm using the metro to head downtown to the museum. You can get a metro card, used like a debit card, by adding money onto to your card and scan it to get through the turntable. The metro map is quite easy to use, and it's color coded, to easily navigate you through D.C.
01:17
National portrait gallery, part i
In the National Portrait Gallery of Art seeing the official portraits of Barack and Michelle Obama.
00:58
National portrait gallery, part ii
In the National Portrait Gallery of Art seeing the official portraits of Barack and Michelle Obama.
01:41
National portrait gallery, part iii
In the National Portrait Gallery of Art seeing the official portraits of Barack and Michelle Obama.
01:05
Howard basketball game
The men's and women's last home basketball game of the season against Norfolk State. I was joined by my friend, Kristin, to tell me about her favorite sport to watch during the year.
01:01
More from the howard basketball game
The men's and women's last home basketball game of the season against Norfolk State.
03:07
Take a tour of a dorm room in college hall north
Dorms
A good friend of mine and Resident Assistant, Sydney, showed me around her room in College Hall South one of the all freshman girl dorms.
01:05
Blackburn cafe and c-store
Food
A mini tour of the newly renovated Blackburn Cafe, with variety options but not limited to: cereal and milk, fruit, fries, hamburgers, vegetarian options, sandwiches, pizza, pasta, vegetables and meat pairings, and salad bar. Also one of the many C-Stores on campus is located in the Blackburn Center. A C-Store is a quick "grab-n-go" where you can grab some candy, snacks, drinks, and ice cream.
