Johnson & Wales University-Providence (JWU) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How effective are Johnson & Wales University-Providence (JWU) virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. Johnson & Wales University-Providence (JWU) is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of Johnson & Wales University-Providence (JWU) virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the Johnson & Wales University-Providence (JWU) vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the Johnson & Wales University-Providence (JWU) campus by taking you around Providence. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a Johnson & Wales University-Providence (JWU) virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit Johnson & Wales University-Providence (JWU) in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of Johnson & Wales University-Providence (JWU) is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the Johnson & Wales University-Providence (JWU) people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting Johnson & Wales University-Providence (JWU) and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting Johnson & Wales University-Providence (JWU) in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at Johnson & Wales University-Providence (JWU)?

For your convenience, below is a list of Johnson & Wales University-Providence (JWU) places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a Johnson & Wales University-Providence (JWU) virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring Johnson & Wales University-Providence (JWU) on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting Johnson & Wales University-Providence (JWU) in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the Johnson & Wales University-Providence (JWU) virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a Johnson & Wales University-Providence (JWU) virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a Johnson & Wales University-Providence (JWU) virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting Johnson & Wales University-Providence (JWU) in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour Johnson & Wales University-Providence (JWU). Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience Johnson & Wales University-Providence (JWU) and Providence during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

01:31
My freshman dorm!
Alyssa Stalaboin Dorms
McNulty residential Hall at Johnson and Wales University!
00:32
Intro: anne at jwu
Anne Zarzycki Interview
A quick get to know me video as I am just about to graduate. Will be posting more videos about other things I enjoyed while at Johnson and Wales and what I’ll miss.
01:57
Snowden dining hall
Anne Zarzycki Food
Snowden Dining Hall is a food option we have on our Downcity campus. It is all you can eat style. Follow along as I describe what it typically has and how it runs.
03:05
John j. bowen center academic building!
Emily Edge Academics
Explore the John J. Bowen Center academic building with me!
04:24
Taking a look around campus!
Alyssa Stalaboin Academics
John Hazen White Academic Building
00:25
Get to know jenna!
Jenna Seeley
Hi everyone! My name is Jenna and I am a Junior studying Dietetics at Johnson & Wales University in Providence.
03:54
Rain day
Alyssa Stalaboin Campus
Follow me on a rainy day on tour!
02:39
Culinary uniforms
Ross Perry Academics
Breaking down our Culinary Uniforms from socks to skull caps. Knife kit break down to come!
02:51
Meet noah from jwu!
Noah Shanshiry Interview
Meet Noah and hear what he loves about JWU!
01:27
Say hi to leah!!
Leah Ward Campus
Hi, my name is Leah and it's great to meet all of you! Check out my introduction video. I have more videos to come that I am excited to share with you!
