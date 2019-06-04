Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

CAMPUSREEL

Suffolk University Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

How effective are Suffolk University virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. Suffolk University is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of Suffolk University virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the Suffolk University vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the Suffolk University campus by taking you around Boston. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a Suffolk University virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit Suffolk University in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of Suffolk University is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the Suffolk University people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting Suffolk University and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting Suffolk University in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at Suffolk University?

For your convenience, below is a list of Suffolk University places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a Suffolk University virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring Suffolk University on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting Suffolk University in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the Suffolk University virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a Suffolk University virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a Suffolk University virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting Suffolk University in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour Suffolk University. Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience Suffolk University and Boston during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

Check out these related virtual tours:

Featured Video
Trending Content

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

Trending Now
03:06
Suffolk university campusreel intro (welcome to suffolk)
Zibad Rahman Campus
This video is part of a 10 (maybe 11) part video series showing freshmen what they can expect if they choose to come to Suffolk University here in Boston.
02:17
Suffolk university campusreel room tour (my apartment)
Zibad Rahman Dorms
In this video, I explain how I was able to get my off-campus apartment as a junior. I also give you guys a tour. This video was a little shorter but the following ones will be a bit longer and more informative.
03:46
Suffolk university campusreel favorite campus sites
Zibad Rahman Campus
In this video, you get to see my favorite places on campus: our gymnasium, our radio station along with our video game room. Hope you guys enjoy!
03:01
Suffolk university campusreel academic building tours part 1: my favorite building
Zibad Rahman Academics
In this video, you get to see my favorite building on campus for academics as well as get a rough overview of what the course load looks like. Hope you guys enjoy and stay tuned for Part 5 where I go over what a classroom looks like and what you can expect on your first day of classes at Suffolk.
01:36
Suffolk university campusreel signoff final
Zibad Rahman
Thanks so much for watching guys this was the final sign off video wishing you guys well and hoping I was able to answer all your Suffolk related questions.
03:14
Suffolk university campusreel student interview no.1
Zibad Rahman Interview
You've heard so much about Suffolk from me, why not take a minute to listen to the interviews of 2 other students?
04:56
Suffolk university campusreel student interview no.2
Zibad Rahman Interview
You've heard so much about Suffolk from me, why not take a minute to listen to the interviews of 2 other students?
02:24
Suffolk university campusreel dorm tour
Zibad Rahman Dorms
In this video, we look at one of the dorms Suffolk University offers
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved