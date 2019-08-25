Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

CAMPUSREEL

University of Southern Maine (USM) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

How effective are University of Southern Maine (USM) virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. University of Southern Maine (USM) is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of University of Southern Maine (USM) virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the University of Southern Maine (USM) vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the University of Southern Maine (USM) campus by taking you around Portland. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a University of Southern Maine (USM) virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit University of Southern Maine (USM) in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of University of Southern Maine (USM) is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the University of Southern Maine (USM) people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting University of Southern Maine (USM) and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting University of Southern Maine (USM) in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at University of Southern Maine (USM)?

For your convenience, below is a list of University of Southern Maine (USM) places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a University of Southern Maine (USM) virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring University of Southern Maine (USM) on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting University of Southern Maine (USM) in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the University of Southern Maine (USM) virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a University of Southern Maine (USM) virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a University of Southern Maine (USM) virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting University of Southern Maine (USM) in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour University of Southern Maine (USM). Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience University of Southern Maine (USM) and Portland during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

Check out these related virtual tours:

Featured Video
Trending Content

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

Trending Now
10:03
Study abroad room tour 2019! kingston university via university of southern maine
Daisy Blake Dorms
Study Abroad Room Tour 2019! Kingston University via University of Southern Maine: USM is a partner school with Kingston Uni and I studied there last year. Here is a look at what study abroad accommodation looks like.
14:20
A week in my life studying abroad in london, uk!
Daisy Blake Academics
USM is a partner school with Kingston University and I recently studied there on a year exchange. Talk to the study abroad office to see what options are available to you! Here is my first week of classes
04:35
Moving to study abroad: london, uk
Daisy Blake
USM is a partner school with Kingston University London and I recently studied there on a year exchange. Talk to the study abroad office to see what options are available to you!
10:03
Spilling the tea on study abroad! kingston university london
Daisy Blake
USM is a partner school with Kingston University and I recently studied there on a year exchange. Talk to the study abroad office to see what options are available to you! Here I answer some commonly asked questions.
16:06
Study abroad week in my life! london, england
Daisy Blake
USM is a partner school with Kingston University and I recently studied there on a year exchange. Talk to the study abroad office to see what options are available to you! Here is a typical day in my life as a study abroad student.
04:55
Setting up my study abroad dorm!
Daisy Blake Dorms
USM is a partner school with Kingston University and I recently studied there on a year exchange. Talk to the study abroad office to see what options are available to you! Here's how I set up my student accommodation.
12:24
Week in a study abroad student's life! kingston university london
Daisy Blake
USM is a partner school with Kingston University and I recently studied there on a year exchange. Talk to the study abroad office to see what options are available to you! This week is the last week before winter break where I go to the Harry Potter Studio Tour, Sky Garden, & more!
10:35
Finals abroad! week in my life at kingston university
Daisy Blake
USM is a partner school with Kingston University and I recently studied there on a year exchange. Talk to the study abroad office to see what options are available to you! Here is my last week of finals ft. my British friends! I study, go to the varsity tournament, and hang out with my friends!
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved