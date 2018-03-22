Sign Up
Kansas State University (KSU) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

When is the best time to visit Kansas State University (KSU)?

Visiting Kansas State University (KSU) depends on a number of factors, including the season, your schedule, and a lot of uncontrollable variables. We recommend you visit Kansas State University (KSU) twice if you’re serious about enrolling – at least one visit should be when students are on campus and school is in session. Be sure to take note of the town of Manhattan as well. Remember that Manhattan is also catering to 19443 students, so think critically about whether the community would feel too big or too small for your personal liking.

Where do families stay when they visit Kansas State University (KSU)?

The Kansas State University (KSU) admissions office likely has a list of accommodations they recommend. In addition to that list, consult the CampusReel VR feature to explore hotels nearby in Manhattan. For your convenience, below is a list of hotels to consider and that you can also preview in CampusReel VR.

  • Bluemont Hotel at Kansas State University (KSU)
  • Holiday Inn Manhattan At The Campus at Kansas State University (KSU)
  • Strong Inn at Kansas State University (KSU)
  • Anderson Bed & Breakfast at Kansas State University (KSU)
  • Hilton Garden Inn Manhattan at Kansas State University (KSU)
  • Westwood Motel at Kansas State University (KSU)
  • Moore House Bed and Breakfast at Kansas State University (KSU)
  • Candlewood Suites Manhattan at Kansas State University (KSU)
  • Lazy T Ranch at Kansas State University (KSU)
  • Traveler's Rest Bed & Breakfast at Kansas State University (KSU)
  • Morning Star Bed & Breakfast at Kansas State University (KSU)
  • Fairfield Inn by Marriott Manhattan at Kansas State University (KSU)
  • Hampton Inn Manhattan at Kansas State University (KSU)
  • Super 8 by Wyndham Manhattan KS at Kansas State University (KSU)
  • Holiday Inn Express & Suites Manhattan at Kansas State University (KSU)
  • Four Points by Sheraton Manhattan at Kansas State University (KSU)
  • Tuttle Creek State Park Shelter #2 at Kansas State University (KSU)
  • Quality Inn & Suites at Kansas State University (KSU)
  • Comfort Suites Manhattan at Kansas State University (KSU)
  • Best Western Manhattan Inn at Kansas State University (KSU)
  • Parkwood Inn & Suites at Kansas State University (KSU)

What do families do in Manhattan when they visit Kansas State University (KSU)?

It depends but there are a variety of activities and things to do in and around Manhattan. We recommend using the virtual immersion tab on CampusReel to take a tour at Kansas State University (KSU) and see for yourself how the student make use of Manhattan.

What buildings should I look at when I visit Kansas State University (KSU)?

For your convenience, below is a list of all buildings that you can visit from CampusReel. We encourage you to compare you experience of the buildings on CampusReel with your in-person visit if you decide to take one.

01:35
Meet jack!
Campus
To be more specific I'm involved in Rock Climbing Club and the Electronic Design Club, as well as Goodnow Hall Governing Board! Hope to see ya'll at K-State!
02:57
Jack shows off the quad and explains the different types of tests at ksu
Academics
Unfortunately there aren't a lot of good hammocking trees in the quad, but, there are some GREAT ones right across the street from Goodnow.
01:48
A view of the architecture building.
Campus
The street view does not represent the building at all, as you guys can see from the video. I didn't go well into the building because it was during the middle of the day and I didn't want to be too disruptive, but they have some really cool looking facilities and exhibits in there!
01:59
Anderson, mccain, and the wwii memorial.
Campus
I would have liked to show you guys a bit closer view of the WWII Memorial, but filming one of these vlog-esque tours there felt slightly disrespectful, especially given my background and my desire to serve. However, if you even get the chance to come to KSU, please visit the WWII and Vietname Memorials. They are very close to each other and are both well worth seeing.
01:01
Showing off a "traditional double" in goodnow!
Dorms
My buddy that lives there REALLY didn't want to be in the video for some reason. Nothing else to share, just thought ya'll would find that funny :) Also, the street view is a model room inside Wefald.
04:46
Jack's room! a 2x2 suite!
Dorms
Some traditional double hallways are co-ed, but not very many.
02:54
Additional dorm perks
Dorms
One thing I forgot to mention are the numerous things you can check out from the front desk. This is anything from a vacuum cleaner to a drill to a hair dryer. You name it, they probably have it.
02:39
Inside kstate's hale library
Campus
I briefly mention iTAC, which is basically you life IT department! Anything technology related that you have a problem with, they can help. Just call into ksu iTAC and they'll help you out!
03:47
Engineering part 1: buildings and classrooms
Academics
Something that's pretty neat is that you can actually fill out a form and get a key card which will unlock private labs at any hour of night! That way you can go in and work on projects after hours.
01:23
Engineering part 2: sas
Academics
I can't emphasize enough what a lifesaver SAS is. Seriously, their help has had such a positive impact on my grades that it's pretty ridiculous.
