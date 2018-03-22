When is the best time to visit Kansas State University (KSU)?

Visiting Kansas State University (KSU) depends on a number of factors, including the season, your schedule, and a lot of uncontrollable variables. We recommend you visit Kansas State University (KSU) twice if you’re serious about enrolling – at least one visit should be when students are on campus and school is in session. Be sure to take note of the town of Manhattan as well. Remember that Manhattan is also catering to 19443 students, so think critically about whether the community would feel too big or too small for your personal liking.

Where do families stay when they visit Kansas State University (KSU)?

The Kansas State University (KSU) admissions office likely has a list of accommodations they recommend. In addition to that list, consult the CampusReel VR feature to explore hotels nearby in Manhattan. For your convenience, below is a list of hotels to consider and that you can also preview in CampusReel VR.

Bluemont Hotel at Kansas State University (KSU)

Holiday Inn Manhattan At The Campus at Kansas State University (KSU)

Strong Inn at Kansas State University (KSU)

Anderson Bed & Breakfast at Kansas State University (KSU)

Hilton Garden Inn Manhattan at Kansas State University (KSU)

Westwood Motel at Kansas State University (KSU)

Moore House Bed and Breakfast at Kansas State University (KSU)

Candlewood Suites Manhattan at Kansas State University (KSU)

Lazy T Ranch at Kansas State University (KSU)

Traveler's Rest Bed & Breakfast at Kansas State University (KSU)

Morning Star Bed & Breakfast at Kansas State University (KSU)

Fairfield Inn by Marriott Manhattan at Kansas State University (KSU)

Hampton Inn Manhattan at Kansas State University (KSU)

Super 8 by Wyndham Manhattan KS at Kansas State University (KSU)

Holiday Inn Express & Suites Manhattan at Kansas State University (KSU)

Four Points by Sheraton Manhattan at Kansas State University (KSU)

Tuttle Creek State Park Shelter #2 at Kansas State University (KSU)

Quality Inn & Suites at Kansas State University (KSU)

Comfort Suites Manhattan at Kansas State University (KSU)

Best Western Manhattan Inn at Kansas State University (KSU)

Parkwood Inn & Suites at Kansas State University (KSU)

What do families do in Manhattan when they visit Kansas State University (KSU)?

It depends but there are a variety of activities and things to do in and around Manhattan. We recommend using the virtual immersion tab on CampusReel to take a tour at Kansas State University (KSU) and see for yourself how the student make use of Manhattan.

What buildings should I look at when I visit Kansas State University (KSU)?

For your convenience, below is a list of all buildings that you can visit from CampusReel. We encourage you to compare you experience of the buildings on CampusReel with your in-person visit if you decide to take one.

