Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

CAMPUSREEL

Iowa State University (ISU) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

When is the best time to visit Iowa State University (ISU)?

Visiting Iowa State University (ISU) depends on a number of factors, including the season, your schedule, and a lot of uncontrollable variables. We recommend you visit Iowa State University (ISU) twice if you’re serious about enrolling – at least one visit should be when students are on campus and school is in session. Be sure to take note of the town of Ames as well. Remember that Ames is also catering to 29520 students, so think critically about whether the community would feel too big or too small for your personal liking.

Where do families stay when they visit Iowa State University (ISU)?

The Iowa State University (ISU) admissions office likely has a list of accommodations they recommend. In addition to that list, consult the CampusReel VR feature to explore hotels nearby in Ames. For your convenience, below is a list of hotels to consider and that you can also preview in CampusReel VR.

  • Days Inn by Wyndham Ames at Iowa State University (ISU)
  • Radisson Hotel Ames Conference Center At ISU at Iowa State University (ISU)
  • Sleep Inn & Suites Ames at Iowa State University (ISU)
  • Best Western Plus University Park Inn & Suites at Iowa State University (ISU)
  • Econo Lodge at Iowa State University (ISU)
  • Green Belt Bed & Breakfast at Iowa State University (ISU)
  • Hilton Garden Inn Ames at Iowa State University (ISU)
  • Super 8 by Wyndham Ames at Iowa State University (ISU)
  • AmericInn by Wyndham, Ames at Iowa State University (ISU)
  • Iowa House-Ames at Iowa State University (ISU)
  • Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Ames, IA at Iowa State University (ISU)
  • Quality Inn & Suites Starlite Village Conference Center at Iowa State University (ISU)
  • Ames Motor Lodge Motel at Iowa State University (ISU)
  • Holiday Inn Express & Suites Ames at Iowa State University (ISU)
  • Microtel Inn & Suites by Wyndham Ames at Iowa State University (ISU)
  • Hampton Inn & Suites Ames at Iowa State University (ISU)
  • GrandStay® Hotel & Suites - Ames at Iowa State University (ISU)
  • Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott Ames at Iowa State University (ISU)
  • Baymont by Wyndham Ames at Iowa State University (ISU)
  • TownePlace Suites by Marriott Ames at Iowa State University (ISU)

What do families do in Ames when they visit Iowa State University (ISU)?

It depends but there are a variety of activities and things to do in and around Ames. We recommend using the virtual immersion tab on CampusReel to take a tour at Iowa State University (ISU) and see for yourself how the student make use of Ames.

What buildings should I look at when I visit Iowa State University (ISU)?

For your convenience, below is a list of all buildings that you can visit from CampusReel. We encourage you to compare you experience of the buildings on CampusReel with your in-person visit if you decide to take one.

Check out these related virtual tours:

Featured Video
Trending Content

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

Trending Now
00:26
Welcome to isu
Campus
Hi, my name is Jonathan Segal. I will show you around Iowa State University. I have an open and honest tour of our campus here in Ames, IA. Watch the videos to get a better idea of what ISU is all about!
01:52
Dorm tour
Dorms
I live in Friley hall which is one of the more central dorms on campus. This is a great dorm for a freshman with acceptable rooms and a great location. It is a great place to live to meet many new people!
03:22
Room mate interview
Dorms
I interviewed my roommate to get his thoughts about our housing currently. I also asked about how he felt about the college overall as well.
00:43
Career fair interviews
Academics
The Career Fair is a great opportunity at colleges to find companies wither looking to hire you or give you an internship. The cool thing about Iowa State's career fair is that it is the largest indoor engineering career fair in the country! It's crazy but a lot of fun!
01:08
Supplemental instruction (si)
Academics
Supplemental Instruction is something that college's offer for classes that are seen as hard such as calculus. These sessions are a great way to improve your understanding of the material and succeed in the class.
01:10
Friley windows
Food
Friley windows is the newest of the five marketplaces (Dining halls) on campus. It is one of the smaller places to eat but one of the nicer ones.
00:28
Hilton colloseum
Academics
The Hilton Colosseum is a big part of the culture here at Iowa State. This is where you graduate, attend basketball games, and see shows!
01:52
Computer science class java
Academics
This is one of my classes. I ask my friends sitting next to me how they like the class.
01:18
Union drive community center
Food
This is Union Drive Community Center or udcc for short. This is one of the most popular places to eath through the meal plan on campus.
01:06
Engineering row
Campus
Iowa State is has a large engineering program with a big campus. The nice thing here is that all of the engineering buildings are in the same place which makes it easier to go between classes.
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved