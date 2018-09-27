When is the best time to visit Iowa State University (ISU)?

Visiting Iowa State University (ISU) depends on a number of factors, including the season, your schedule, and a lot of uncontrollable variables. We recommend you visit Iowa State University (ISU) twice if you’re serious about enrolling – at least one visit should be when students are on campus and school is in session. Be sure to take note of the town of Ames as well. Remember that Ames is also catering to 29520 students, so think critically about whether the community would feel too big or too small for your personal liking.

Where do families stay when they visit Iowa State University (ISU)?

The Iowa State University (ISU) admissions office likely has a list of accommodations they recommend. In addition to that list, consult the CampusReel VR feature to explore hotels nearby in Ames. For your convenience, below is a list of hotels to consider and that you can also preview in CampusReel VR.

What do families do in Ames when they visit Iowa State University (ISU)?

It depends but there are a variety of activities and things to do in and around Ames. We recommend using the virtual immersion tab on CampusReel to take a tour at Iowa State University (ISU) and see for yourself how the student make use of Ames.

What buildings should I look at when I visit Iowa State University (ISU)?

For your convenience, below is a list of all buildings that you can visit from CampusReel. We encourage you to compare you experience of the buildings on CampusReel with your in-person visit if you decide to take one.

