University of Iowa (UI) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

When is the best time to visit University of Iowa (UI)?

Visiting University of Iowa (UI) depends on a number of factors, including the season, your schedule, and a lot of uncontrollable variables. We recommend you visit University of Iowa (UI) twice if you’re serious about enrolling – at least one visit should be when students are on campus and school is in session. Be sure to take note of the town of Iowa City as well. Remember that Iowa City is also catering to 21970 students, so think critically about whether the community would feel too big or too small for your personal liking.

Where do families stay when they visit University of Iowa (UI)?

The University of Iowa (UI) admissions office likely has a list of accommodations they recommend. In addition to that list, consult the CampusReel VR feature to explore hotels nearby in Iowa City. For your convenience, below is a list of hotels to consider and that you can also preview in CampusReel VR.

  • Coralville Marriott Hotel & Conference Center at University of Iowa (UI)
  • Comfort Inn & Suites at University of Iowa (UI)
  • Bloomin' Iris Bed & Breakfast at University of Iowa (UI)
  • Motel 6 - Iowa City at University of Iowa (UI)
  • Graduate Iowa City at University of Iowa (UI)
  • Alexis Park Inn & Suites at University of Iowa (UI)
  • hotelVetro at University of Iowa (UI)
  • Home2 Suites by Hilton Iowa City Coralville at University of Iowa (UI)
  • Hilton Garden Inn Iowa City Downtown University at University of Iowa (UI)
  • Quality Inn at University of Iowa (UI)
  • Super 8 by Wyndham Iowa City/Coralville at University of Iowa (UI)
  • Hampton Inn Iowa City/Coralville at University of Iowa (UI)
  • Homewood Suites by Hilton Coralville - Iowa River Landing, IA at University of Iowa (UI)
  • Days Inn & Suites by Wyndham Coralville / Iowa City at University of Iowa (UI)
  • Drury Inn & Suites Iowa City Coralville at University of Iowa (UI)
  • A Bella Vista Bed & Breakfast at University of Iowa (UI)
  • Comfort Suites at University of Iowa (UI)
  • The Brown Street Inn at University of Iowa (UI)
  • Iowa House Hotel at University of Iowa (UI)
  • Hampton Inn Iowa City/University Area at University of Iowa (UI)
  • Historic Phillips House at University of Iowa (UI)
  • Hyatt Place Iowa City/Downtown at University of Iowa (UI)
  • The Burford House Inn at University of Iowa (UI)
  • Heartland Inn at University of Iowa (UI)
  • Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Coralville, IA at University of Iowa (UI)
  • MainStay Suites at University of Iowa (UI)
  • Holiday Inn Express & Suites Coralville at University of Iowa (UI)
  • SpringHill Suites by Marriott Coralville at University of Iowa (UI)
  • Super 7 Motel at University of Iowa (UI)
  • Baymont by Wyndham Iowa City / Coralville at University of Iowa (UI)
  • Travelodge by Wyndham Iowa City at University of Iowa (UI)
  • AmericInn by Wyndham, Coralville at University of Iowa (UI)
  • Radisson Hotel & Conference Center Coralville - Iowa City at University of Iowa (UI)
  • Residence Inn by Marriott Coralville at University of Iowa (UI)
  • Bostick Guest House at University of Iowa (UI)

What do families do in Iowa City when they visit University of Iowa (UI)?

It depends but there are a variety of activities and things to do in and around Iowa City. We recommend using the virtual immersion tab on CampusReel to take a tour at University of Iowa (UI) and see for yourself how the student make use of Iowa City.

What buildings should I look at when I visit University of Iowa (UI)?

For your convenience, below is a list of all buildings that you can visit from CampusReel. We encourage you to compare you experience of the buildings on CampusReel with your in-person visit if you decide to take one.

00:29
Meet brenda! and get ready to experience the university of iowa through her eyes
The University of Iowa is so much more than just corn! The students on campus are full of Hawk spirit and there is never a dull moment!
00:56
Welcome to the pentacrest!
Campus
The Pentacrest is the hub of campus includes the five main academic buildings where most Gen Eds are taught. This includes McLean Hall (Math), Schaeffer Hall (Science), Macbride Hall (History), Jessup Hall (Justices), and The Capitol Building. Fun Fact: Iowa City use to be the capitol of Iowa.
01:36
Catlett residence hall is catlit
Dorms
Catlett Residence Hall is the newest living addition on campus. Catlett includes a dining hall, midnight snack shack, and study rooms along with lounges. Each lounge has a beautiful view of the Iowa River. The residents who live here definitely say its CatLIT!
01:37
Brenda talks about the university of iowa weather, size, and more!
The University of Iowa is a pretty big school with about 25,000 undergrads. However, even though our population might be huge, the campus isn't too bad to walk. Its super easy to get around and takes about 10 minutes to get to any/all of your classes. We also have busses!!
00:23
Winter at iowa
Let it snow, let it snow, let it snow! During the winter here at Iowa it tends to snow, and while it may get pretty cold the students on campus tend to find ways to make it fun. You'll definitely see the occasional snowball fight, or students making snowmen. Especially in the Pentacrest!
01:52
Learn about student organizations and dance marathon
Student Organizations are a great way to get involved and make some friend on campus. All of the official listed organizations can be found on the university welcome page online. My favorite Student Org on campus is Dance Marathon. We donate and host a big event each year with the pediatric oncology patients from our University Children's Hospital. Its so much fun!
00:31
Check in with brenda at the dining hall
Food
Eat buffet its the college way. There are three dining halls on campus, two on the east side and one on the west side. Students can eat at whichever one they please and can eat however much they want! All of the food they serve is super good but I always recommend the dessert station!
01:24
Brenda talks about campus activities at university of iowa
The Campus Activities Board on campus sets up fun and entertaining events each week all over campus. Some previous events include visits from Woody Harrelson, Kevin Hart, and Jesse Eisenburg. Campus Activities Board (CAB) Also have weekly movie viewings of newly released films!
02:36
Check out the university of iowa library
Academics
The University Library is more than just books! The entire first floor is full of up to date interactive technology that makes studying much easier. It reminds me a lot of what the Google campus might look like! There are information desks on each floor for students who need help finding a book or just simply get lost. Its huge in there!
02:20
Recreation and wellness center
Go to the Rec, theres more to do than work out! We have an olympic size lap pool, diving platforms, work out classes, and a hot tub! (I spend most of My time in the hot tub). A membership to the Rec is included in your tuition, so check it out! You can even climb the tallest rock climbing wall in Iowa, Its right inside!
