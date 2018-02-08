When is the best time to visit University of Iowa (UI)?

Visiting University of Iowa (UI) depends on a number of factors, including the season, your schedule, and a lot of uncontrollable variables. We recommend you visit University of Iowa (UI) twice if you’re serious about enrolling – at least one visit should be when students are on campus and school is in session. Be sure to take note of the town of Iowa City as well. Remember that Iowa City is also catering to 21970 students, so think critically about whether the community would feel too big or too small for your personal liking.

Where do families stay when they visit University of Iowa (UI)?

The University of Iowa (UI) admissions office likely has a list of accommodations they recommend. In addition to that list, consult the CampusReel VR feature to explore hotels nearby in Iowa City. For your convenience, below is a list of hotels to consider and that you can also preview in CampusReel VR.

Coralville Marriott Hotel & Conference Center at University of Iowa (UI)

Comfort Inn & Suites at University of Iowa (UI)

Bloomin' Iris Bed & Breakfast at University of Iowa (UI)

Motel 6 - Iowa City at University of Iowa (UI)

Graduate Iowa City at University of Iowa (UI)

Alexis Park Inn & Suites at University of Iowa (UI)

hotelVetro at University of Iowa (UI)

Home2 Suites by Hilton Iowa City Coralville at University of Iowa (UI)

Hilton Garden Inn Iowa City Downtown University at University of Iowa (UI)

Quality Inn at University of Iowa (UI)

Super 8 by Wyndham Iowa City/Coralville at University of Iowa (UI)

Hampton Inn Iowa City/Coralville at University of Iowa (UI)

Homewood Suites by Hilton Coralville - Iowa River Landing, IA at University of Iowa (UI)

Days Inn & Suites by Wyndham Coralville / Iowa City at University of Iowa (UI)

Drury Inn & Suites Iowa City Coralville at University of Iowa (UI)

A Bella Vista Bed & Breakfast at University of Iowa (UI)

Comfort Suites at University of Iowa (UI)

The Brown Street Inn at University of Iowa (UI)

Iowa House Hotel at University of Iowa (UI)

Hampton Inn Iowa City/University Area at University of Iowa (UI)

Historic Phillips House at University of Iowa (UI)

Hyatt Place Iowa City/Downtown at University of Iowa (UI)

The Burford House Inn at University of Iowa (UI)

Heartland Inn at University of Iowa (UI)

Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Coralville, IA at University of Iowa (UI)

MainStay Suites at University of Iowa (UI)

Holiday Inn Express & Suites Coralville at University of Iowa (UI)

SpringHill Suites by Marriott Coralville at University of Iowa (UI)

Super 7 Motel at University of Iowa (UI)

Baymont by Wyndham Iowa City / Coralville at University of Iowa (UI)

Travelodge by Wyndham Iowa City at University of Iowa (UI)

AmericInn by Wyndham, Coralville at University of Iowa (UI)

Radisson Hotel & Conference Center Coralville - Iowa City at University of Iowa (UI)

Residence Inn by Marriott Coralville at University of Iowa (UI)

Bostick Guest House at University of Iowa (UI)

What do families do in Iowa City when they visit University of Iowa (UI)?

It depends but there are a variety of activities and things to do in and around Iowa City. We recommend using the virtual immersion tab on CampusReel to take a tour at University of Iowa (UI) and see for yourself how the student make use of Iowa City.

What buildings should I look at when I visit University of Iowa (UI)?

For your convenience, below is a list of all buildings that you can visit from CampusReel. We encourage you to compare you experience of the buildings on CampusReel with your in-person visit if you decide to take one.

Check out these related virtual tours: