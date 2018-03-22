How long do Kansas State University (KSU) tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 24 tour videos for Kansas State University (KSU), so you can expect to spend between 72 to 120 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Kansas State University (KSU) and stay informed on campus life.

Where do Kansas State University (KSU) tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your Kansas State University (KSU) tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Kansas State University (KSU) in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Manhattan, KS so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Kansas State University (KSU), make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Manhattan weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Kansas State University (KSU) website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do Kansas State University (KSU) tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Kansas State University (KSU) starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Kansas State University (KSU) students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Manhattan if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Kansas State University (KSU) admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at Kansas State University (KSU)?

Below is a list of every Kansas State University (KSU) building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a Kansas State University (KSU) tour?

All CampusReel tours for Kansas State University (KSU) include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Kansas State University (KSU) students!

What is city Manhattan, KS like?

Manhattan is listed as West North Central. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Kansas State University (KSU).

Who are the tour guides for Kansas State University (KSU) on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at Kansas State University (KSU). Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of Kansas State University (KSU) tours:

Kansas State University (KSU), like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Kansas State University (KSU) is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Manhattan and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Kansas State University (KSU) in person.

