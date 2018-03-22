Sign Up
Kansas State University (KSU) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How long do Kansas State University (KSU) tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 24 tour videos for Kansas State University (KSU), so you can expect to spend between 72 to 120 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Kansas State University (KSU) and stay informed on campus life.

Where do Kansas State University (KSU) tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your Kansas State University (KSU) tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Kansas State University (KSU) in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Manhattan, KS so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Kansas State University (KSU), make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Manhattan weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Kansas State University (KSU) website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do Kansas State University (KSU) tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Kansas State University (KSU) starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Kansas State University (KSU) students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Manhattan if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Kansas State University (KSU) admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at Kansas State University (KSU)?

Below is a list of every Kansas State University (KSU) building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a Kansas State University (KSU) tour?

All CampusReel tours for Kansas State University (KSU) include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Kansas State University (KSU) students!

What is city Manhattan, KS like?

Manhattan is listed as West North Central. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Kansas State University (KSU).

Who are the tour guides for Kansas State University (KSU) on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at Kansas State University (KSU). Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of Kansas State University (KSU) tours:

Kansas State University (KSU), like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Kansas State University (KSU) is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Manhattan and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Kansas State University (KSU) in person.

Meet jack!
Campus
To be more specific I'm involved in Rock Climbing Club and the Electronic Design Club, as well as Goodnow Hall Governing Board! Hope to see ya'll at K-State!
Jack shows off the quad and explains the different types of tests at ksu
Academics
Unfortunately there aren't a lot of good hammocking trees in the quad, but, there are some GREAT ones right across the street from Goodnow.
A view of the architecture building.
Campus
The street view does not represent the building at all, as you guys can see from the video. I didn't go well into the building because it was during the middle of the day and I didn't want to be too disruptive, but they have some really cool looking facilities and exhibits in there!
Anderson, mccain, and the wwii memorial.
Campus
I would have liked to show you guys a bit closer view of the WWII Memorial, but filming one of these vlog-esque tours there felt slightly disrespectful, especially given my background and my desire to serve. However, if you even get the chance to come to KSU, please visit the WWII and Vietname Memorials. They are very close to each other and are both well worth seeing.
Showing off a "traditional double" in goodnow!
Dorms
My buddy that lives there REALLY didn't want to be in the video for some reason. Nothing else to share, just thought ya'll would find that funny :) Also, the street view is a model room inside Wefald.
Jack's room! a 2x2 suite!
Dorms
Some traditional double hallways are co-ed, but not very many.
Additional dorm perks
Dorms
One thing I forgot to mention are the numerous things you can check out from the front desk. This is anything from a vacuum cleaner to a drill to a hair dryer. You name it, they probably have it.
Inside kstate's hale library
Campus
I briefly mention iTAC, which is basically you life IT department! Anything technology related that you have a problem with, they can help. Just call into ksu iTAC and they'll help you out!
Engineering part 1: buildings and classrooms
Academics
Something that's pretty neat is that you can actually fill out a form and get a key card which will unlock private labs at any hour of night! That way you can go in and work on projects after hours.
Engineering part 2: sas
Academics
I can't emphasize enough what a lifesaver SAS is. Seriously, their help has had such a positive impact on my grades that it's pretty ridiculous.
