University of Kansas (UK) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

When is the best time to visit University of Kansas (UK)?

Visiting University of Kansas (UK) depends on a number of factors, including the season, your schedule, and a lot of uncontrollable variables. We recommend you visit University of Kansas (UK) twice if you’re serious about enrolling – at least one visit should be when students are on campus and school is in session. Be sure to take note of the town of Lawrence as well. Remember that Lawrence is also catering to 18784 students, so think critically about whether the community would feel too big or too small for your personal liking.

Where do families stay when they visit University of Kansas (UK)?

The University of Kansas (UK) admissions office likely has a list of accommodations they recommend. In addition to that list, consult the CampusReel VR feature to explore hotels nearby in Lawrence. For your convenience, below is a list of hotels to consider and that you can also preview in CampusReel VR.

  • Holiday Inn Express & Suites Lawrence at University of Kansas (UK)
  • The Oread Hotel at University of Kansas (UK)
  • Halcyon House at University of Kansas (UK)
  • Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Lawrence, KS at University of Kansas (UK)
  • Airport Motel at University of Kansas (UK)
  • Econo Lodge University at University of Kansas (UK)
  • DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Lawrence at University of Kansas (UK)
  • Comfort Inn & Suites Lawrence - University Area at University of Kansas (UK)
  • Days Inn by Wyndham KU Lawrence at University of Kansas (UK)
  • On The Hill at University of Kansas (UK)
  • Best Western at University of Kansas (UK)
  • University Inn and Suites Lawrence at University of Kansas (UK)
  • Jhawk Motel at University of Kansas (UK)
  • Motel 6 Lawrence KS at University of Kansas (UK)
  • Quality Inn Lawrence - University Area at University of Kansas (UK)
  • TownePlace Suites Lawrence Downtown at University of Kansas (UK)
  • Hampton Inn Lawrence at University of Kansas (UK)
  • Baymont by Wyndham Lawrence at University of Kansas (UK)
  • Tru by Hilton Lawrence at University of Kansas (UK)
  • Virginia Inn & Suites at University of Kansas (UK)
  • SpringHill Suites by Marriott Lawrence Downtown at University of Kansas (UK)
  • Eldridge Hotel at University of Kansas (UK)

What do families do in Lawrence when they visit University of Kansas (UK)?

It depends but there are a variety of activities and things to do in and around Lawrence. We recommend using the virtual immersion tab on CampusReel to take a tour at University of Kansas (UK) and see for yourself how the student make use of Lawrence.

What buildings should I look at when I visit University of Kansas (UK)?

For your convenience, below is a list of all buildings that you can visit from CampusReel. We encourage you to compare you experience of the buildings on CampusReel with your in-person visit if you decide to take one.

01:38
How many students go the university of kansas
Sharing with you some numbers in regards to the student population at the university. the university keeps growing and keeps admitting more and more students . The university has a high acceptance rate of 90% as of 2016
01:45
University of kansas is considered a college town
Campus
I consider the university to be a college town! the university is a major population of the city, lawrence. There is much activities or outdoor stuff to do in the town but kansas city is only 30 mins away and most student go down there and have fun besides campus activities and events.
00:52
Most of your time will be spent on jayhawk boulevard
Campus
As a first or second year student, you will be spending most of your time on the jayhawk boulevard because that is where a lot of the more general classes are. The jayhawk boulevard is a more centralized location on campus and its a great walk
01:22
Watson library biggest library on campus
Academics
The watson library is the biggest library on the lawrence campus, it is famous for the stacks where a lot of students study!!! If you like to study in the library then this is an awesome place to visit
01:04
This is a video showing the engnieering building on my campus
Academics
So the engineering building has 3 different buildings joined together making it easier for students within the school to access all 3 buildings without having to step outside. The buildings not only accomodate classes but it aslo had offices, labs and research space.
00:57
This is what an engineering classrooms looks like
Academics
The school of engineering has it classrooms set up in a more discussion based settings. I love this style of teaching because it speeds up the process of working in-class problems and helps in maing friends
00:19
This is what a college classroom looks like!
Academics
Usually the size of classes vary from course to course but this is what a typical classroom looks like. Although it doesnt look discussion oriented, professors will pair you up in teams to work on problems.
02:05
Meet mitch!
Campus
Mitch shares his expereince as an architectural student, his challenges, advantages and disadvantages of going to the university of kansas
02:06
Interview with mitch part 2
Campus
Mitch shares his expereince as an architectural student, his challenges, advantages and disadvantages of going to the university of kansas
01:57
We have 12 seasons of weather
Campus
If you did not know, out here in the mid-west the weather is not always favorable, you can find students wearing thick jackets in late April when its supposed to be spring. Weather changes on a daily basis so its advisable to always have a jacket on you regardless
