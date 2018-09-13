Sign Up
Kennesaw State University (KSU) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

When is the best time to visit Kennesaw State University (KSU)?

Visiting Kennesaw State University (KSU) depends on a number of factors, including the season, your schedule, and a lot of uncontrollable variables. We recommend you visit Kennesaw State University (KSU) twice if you’re serious about enrolling – at least one visit should be when students are on campus and school is in session. Be sure to take note of the town of Kennesaw as well. Remember that Kennesaw is also catering to 29841 students, so think critically about whether the community would feel too big or too small for your personal liking.

Where do families stay when they visit Kennesaw State University (KSU)?

The Kennesaw State University (KSU) admissions office likely has a list of accommodations they recommend. In addition to that list, consult the CampusReel VR feature to explore hotels nearby in Kennesaw. For your convenience, below is a list of hotels to consider and that you can also preview in CampusReel VR.

  • Baymont by Wyndham Kennesaw at Kennesaw State University (KSU)
  • Courtyard by Marriott Atlanta Kennesaw at Kennesaw State University (KSU)
  • Holiday Inn Express Atlanta-Kennesaw at Kennesaw State University (KSU)
  • Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott Atlanta Acworth at Kennesaw State University (KSU)
  • Hampton Inn Atlanta-Town Center/Kennesaw at Kennesaw State University (KSU)
  • SpringHill Suites by Marriott Atlanta Kennesaw at Kennesaw State University (KSU)
  • Best Western Acworth Inn at Kennesaw State University (KSU)
  • Comfort Inn at Kennesaw State University (KSU)
  • Homewood Suites by Hilton Atlanta NW-Kennesaw Town Ctr at Kennesaw State University (KSU)
  • Hilton Garden Inn Atlanta NW/Kennesaw Town Center at Kennesaw State University (KSU)
  • TownePlace Suites by Marriott Atlanta Kennesaw at Kennesaw State University (KSU)
  • Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott Atlanta Kennesaw at Kennesaw State University (KSU)
  • Deerfield Lodge at Kennesaw State University (KSU)
  • Superior Creek Lodge 250. 00 weekly at Kennesaw State University (KSU)
  • Red Roof Inn Atlanta - Kennesaw State University at Kennesaw State University (KSU)
  • Residence Inn by Marriott Atlanta Kennesaw/Town Center at Kennesaw State University (KSU)
  • Econo Lodge at Kennesaw State University (KSU)
  • Kennesaw Inn at Kennesaw State University (KSU)
  • Days Inn by Wyndham Kennesaw at Kennesaw State University (KSU)
  • Quality Inn at Kennesaw State University (KSU)
  • Hampton Inn Atlanta Kennesaw at Kennesaw State University (KSU)
  • Days Inn by Wyndham Acworth at Kennesaw State University (KSU)
  • La Quinta Inn & Suites Kennesaw at Kennesaw State University (KSU)
  • Green Roof Inn and Suites Kennesaw at Kennesaw State University (KSU)
  • M Star Kennesaw by Magnuson Hotels at Kennesaw State University (KSU)
  • Red Roof Inn Atlanta - Kennesaw at Kennesaw State University (KSU)
  • Comfort Inn at Kennesaw State University (KSU)
  • InTown Suites Extended Stay Atlanta GA - Kennesaw at Kennesaw State University (KSU)
  • Hometowne Lodge at Kennesaw State University (KSU)
  • Quality Inn at Kennesaw State University (KSU)
  • Efficiency Lodge at Kennesaw State University (KSU)
  • Suburban Extended Stay at Kennesaw State University (KSU)
  • Extended Stay America - Atlanta - Kennesaw Chastain Rd at Kennesaw State University (KSU)
  • Sleep Inn & Suites At Kennesaw State University at Kennesaw State University (KSU)
  • Comfort Suites At Kennesaw State University at Kennesaw State University (KSU)
  • Embassy Suites by Hilton Atlanta Kennesaw Town Center at Kennesaw State University (KSU)
  • Extended Stay America - Atlanta - Kennesaw Town Center at Kennesaw State University (KSU)
  • Super 8 by Wyndham Acworth/Atlanta Area at Kennesaw State University (KSU)
  • Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Kennesaw, GA at Kennesaw State University (KSU)

What do families do in Kennesaw when they visit Kennesaw State University (KSU)?

It depends but there are a variety of activities and things to do in and around Kennesaw. We recommend using the virtual immersion tab on CampusReel to take a tour at Kennesaw State University (KSU) and see for yourself how the student make use of Kennesaw.

What buildings should I look at when I visit Kennesaw State University (KSU)?

For your convenience, below is a list of all buildings that you can visit from CampusReel. We encourage you to compare you experience of the buildings on CampusReel with your in-person visit if you decide to take one.

01:37
What is a "lecture hall"?
Academics
Here is a small view of a typical lecture hall and Human Communication class on Kennesaw's campus.
03:35
Welcome to my dorm!!
Dorms
So this is my beloved dorm!! All of the furniture in my room is included with the dorm. I live in a 2x1 at University Village Suites.
02:14
Game day at fifth third bank stadium!
Follow me as I experience my first college football game at Kennesaw State University's game vs. Alabama State University.... GO OWLS!
02:47
Good eats! dining hall tour- how's the food?
Food
Here's a quick tour of the buffet style dining hall here on Kennesaw's campus. Hope you enjoy it as much as I enjoy the food! (:
01:19
Dining hall pt. 2 - what's a "meal plan"?
Food
Here's my take on how the meal plan works for students here!
00:19
Welcome to kennesaw state university!
Campus
Hello, my name is Taylor! I am a freshman at Kennesaw State and I am so excited to show you all this gorgeous campus. I hope that you enjoy seeing it through my eyes. Watch out for any surprises along the way (:
02:48
Social science building!!
Academics
Here is a quick tour of the Social Science building, one of the largest academic buildings on Kennesaw's campus!
02:33
University college - building of first year & transition students!
Academics
Here is a tour of University College on Kennesaw's campus. This building serves mainly as a classroom building, but it also holds important offices for first year students.
03:31
A look at the horace w. sturgis library
Academics
Here is the library on Kennesaw's Campus. In this video I discuss the resources that are available in the campus library.
02:03
Welcome to the english building!
Academics
Here is a quick tour of the ever so large English building on the Kennesaw campus. In this video, I walk you through the halls and show you one of the most important rooms/offices in the English building, The Writing Center.
