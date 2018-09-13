Sign Up
Kennesaw State University (KSU) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How long do Kennesaw State University (KSU) tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 39 tour videos for Kennesaw State University (KSU), so you can expect to spend between 117 to 195 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Kennesaw State University (KSU) and stay informed on campus life.

Where do Kennesaw State University (KSU) tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your Kennesaw State University (KSU) tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Kennesaw State University (KSU) in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Kennesaw, GA so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Kennesaw State University (KSU), make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Kennesaw weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Kennesaw State University (KSU) website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do Kennesaw State University (KSU) tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Kennesaw State University (KSU) starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Kennesaw State University (KSU) students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Kennesaw if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Kennesaw State University (KSU) admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at Kennesaw State University (KSU)?

Below is a list of every Kennesaw State University (KSU) building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a Kennesaw State University (KSU) tour?

All CampusReel tours for Kennesaw State University (KSU) include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Kennesaw State University (KSU) students!

What is city Kennesaw, GA like?

Kennesaw is listed as South Atlantic. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Kennesaw State University (KSU).

Who are the tour guides for Kennesaw State University (KSU) on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at Kennesaw State University (KSU). Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of Kennesaw State University (KSU) tours:

Kennesaw State University (KSU), like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Kennesaw State University (KSU) is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Kennesaw and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Kennesaw State University (KSU) in person.

Trending Now
01:37
What is a "lecture hall"?
Academics
Here is a small view of a typical lecture hall and Human Communication class on Kennesaw's campus.
03:35
Welcome to my dorm!!
Dorms
So this is my beloved dorm!! All of the furniture in my room is included with the dorm. I live in a 2x1 at University Village Suites.
02:14
Game day at fifth third bank stadium!
Follow me as I experience my first college football game at Kennesaw State University's game vs. Alabama State University.... GO OWLS!
02:47
Good eats! dining hall tour- how's the food?
Food
Here's a quick tour of the buffet style dining hall here on Kennesaw's campus. Hope you enjoy it as much as I enjoy the food! (:
01:19
Dining hall pt. 2 - what's a "meal plan"?
Food
Here's my take on how the meal plan works for students here!
00:19
Welcome to kennesaw state university!
Campus
Hello, my name is Taylor! I am a freshman at Kennesaw State and I am so excited to show you all this gorgeous campus. I hope that you enjoy seeing it through my eyes. Watch out for any surprises along the way (:
02:48
Social science building!!
Academics
Here is a quick tour of the Social Science building, one of the largest academic buildings on Kennesaw's campus!
02:33
University college - building of first year & transition students!
Academics
Here is a tour of University College on Kennesaw's campus. This building serves mainly as a classroom building, but it also holds important offices for first year students.
03:31
A look at the horace w. sturgis library
Academics
Here is the library on Kennesaw's Campus. In this video I discuss the resources that are available in the campus library.
02:03
Welcome to the english building!
Academics
Here is a quick tour of the ever so large English building on the Kennesaw campus. In this video, I walk you through the halls and show you one of the most important rooms/offices in the English building, The Writing Center.
