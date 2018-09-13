How long do Kennesaw State University (KSU) tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 39 tour videos for Kennesaw State University (KSU), so you can expect to spend between 117 to 195 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Kennesaw State University (KSU) and stay informed on campus life.

Where do Kennesaw State University (KSU) tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your Kennesaw State University (KSU) tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Kennesaw State University (KSU) in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Kennesaw, GA so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Kennesaw State University (KSU), make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Kennesaw weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Kennesaw State University (KSU) website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do Kennesaw State University (KSU) tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Kennesaw State University (KSU) starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Kennesaw State University (KSU) students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Kennesaw if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Kennesaw State University (KSU) admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at Kennesaw State University (KSU)?

What will I see on a Kennesaw State University (KSU) tour?

All CampusReel tours for Kennesaw State University (KSU) include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Kennesaw State University (KSU) students!

What is city Kennesaw, GA like?

Kennesaw is listed as South Atlantic. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Kennesaw State University (KSU).

Who are the tour guides for Kennesaw State University (KSU) on CampusReel?

Summary and Overview of Kennesaw State University (KSU) tours:

Kennesaw State University (KSU), like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Kennesaw State University (KSU) is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Kennesaw and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Kennesaw State University (KSU) in person.

